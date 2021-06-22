Eli “Hank” Mabry is a stubborn old guy who refuses to acknowledge how close he came to the end.
His son, Charlie, recalled Tuesday a three-month stretch in which his dad broke an ankle, overcame a grim bout with the coronavirus and shook off pneumonia.
The son moved his 94-year-old father in February into Heritage Assisted Living & Adult Day Care in Las Cruces, and things have brightened. A few days ago, Charlie Mabry, 68, visited his father for the first time in his personal room because the state has loosened visitation rules for those facilities.
“He’s pretty sharp,” Charlie Mabry said. “His father lived to be 100, and his mother lived to 97.”
The Mabry connection is one of many bright little stories that have come with the state of New Mexico’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules in long-term care centers. The state informed the facilities of the change Friday, and family members have started trickling into residents’ rooms, where they previously were forbidden.
“It has been a tremendous celebration for the families,” said Marcy Reames, a spokeswoman for Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque. “You can’t imagine the black cloud that lifted off our residents and families that day.”
Early in the pandemic, family members frequently just waved outside a window at their loved one. This spring the state’s rules allowed visitors to meet in a common room with the resident, sometimes supervised by a staffer who made sure they kept their distance.
Hospitals such as Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center also have loosened some restrictions as more people get vaccinated and coronavirus cases decline. Both of those hospitals have increased their number of patient visitors to two in most cases. And the hospitals want visitors to wear masks throughout the visit.
In long-term care centers, residents who are fully vaccinated may have in-room visits with fully vaccinated people without supervision, masks or distancing. The number allowed in a room is up to the facility.
Fully vaccinated staffers may congregate with other vaccinated staffers without wearing masks.
The state Department of Health and the Aging and Long-Term Services Department said Tuesday residents who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks and stay about six feet away from in-room visitors.
Visits must cease if a center has a coronavirus outbreak, the state said, adding outdoor visits are still preferred because they are safest.
Residents who are fully vaccinated can participate in activities with other fully vaccinated people and do not need to wear a mask or avoid close contact during the activity. If an unvaccinated resident is present, however, everyone must wear masks and the unvaccinated resident should socially distance, the state said.
Communal dining for fully vaccinated residents doesn’t require masks or distancing when everyone there is vaccinated. If unvaccinated residents are dining in a communal area, the state said, all residents should wear masks when not eating, and unvaccinated residents should continue to socially distance.
Luke Nachtrab, owner of two Santa Fe facilities — Sierra Vista and Vista Hermosa — and The Arbors in Las Cruces, gave a different perspective on the relaxed regulations. The disease was so devastating to some residents and families that people continue to tentatively adjust to the looser rules, he said.
“It was a very traumatic time,” Nachtrab said. Some residents of his facilities died of COVID-19. No staffers died, he said, but some contracted the disease and some lost family members.
“There’s still a lot of pain,” he said. “We lean on each other.”
Trevas Younger, owner and administrator of Heritage Assisted Living & Adult Day Care, said she welcomed the relaxed rules. “For us, it’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “We need the families.”
Hugs among family members are a special antidote that staff hugs can’t replace, she said.
Charlie Mabry visited his father Friday, Saturday and Sunday. His father shows interest once again in doing landscape oil paintings.
“He’s a very fortunate individual to be here today,” the son said. “He’s just a tough old guy. I don’t know what else to say.”
