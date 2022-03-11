The state Environmental Improvement Board hopes by mid-April to finish vetting the many parts of a proposed rule that seeks to curb ozone emitted from fossil fuel operations.
The board is moving its third rule-making session on ozone precursors from Saturday to between April 11-14 after its legal counsel advised giving the public more notice.
State and federal officials have said their monitoring devices show nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds — known as VOCs — which form ozone, have increased at oil and gas sites in recent years and must be reduced.
Medical research shows ground-level ozone can impair breathing and in high doses can damage the heart and lungs.
The rule would apply to counties where the pollutants reach at least 95 percent of the federal ambient air quality standard.
So far, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia counties have been pegged as meeting that threshold.
