Ashleigh Tackitt tries to overlook the ugly floors.
As director of the 16-year-old Future Generations Early Learning Center in Clovis, a facility with some 40 employees and about 150 children from infancy to 13 years old, Tackitt is focused on keeping the lights on and the doors open.
"You put out a lot of fires instead of planning," she said Tuesday.
"Everything ends up being patched out into little more financially manageable [projects] because we have to save for six months to be able to replace the flooring in our classrooms and hope that no water toilets overflow or anything else happens in the meantime," she said.
Relief may be on the way.
The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department is proposing child provider rate increases, which Tackitt said will give facilities such as hers more security and ultimately improve educational outcomes in the state.
"We don't build glass foundations," she said. "To me, this funding feels like people are finally saying, 'We need to invest, and we need to invest strong and get that great foundation in the beginning.' ”
The proposed provider rate increases vary by type of facility and the age of the child.
In addition to increasing provider rates, the department is proposing to maintain expanded income eligibility for child care assistance to families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level, which is about $120,000 a year for a family of four.
"Because the number is at 400% of the poverty level, a majority of the families in New Mexico do qualify," said Jess Preston, a department spokeswoman.
The department said the proposed regulations, which are up for public comment, build on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s vision for universal, high-quality early care and education in New Mexico.
"No other state in the nation is doing more to relieve the financial burden of child care for families and make sure early childhood educators are fairly compensated for the incredibly important work they do," the governor said in a statement. "This administration is committed to continuing our groundbreaking work to build an early childhood system that lifts up families and supports bright futures for our children."
Preston said the state, which hasn't increased child provider rates since 2017, is also proposing to maintain a $3-an-hour raise for child care workers.
"We really wanted to make sure that we continue to pay our early childhood care teachers what they deserve for the work that they do, and we want to keep them in those jobs as long as we can," she said.
Quality child care in New Mexico and improving access to it is a major priority for the governor, Preston said.
"These providers are … going to be making more money. The teachers are now making more money. The parents are receiving enough to cover their child care expenses," she said. "So overall, there's less business financial stress. There's less employee financial stress and less financial stress on families."
New Mexico is serving 27,460 families through its child care assistance program, an increase of about 7,000 families from last year, Preston said.
"Because we serve so many people and so many people are reliant on this, we want to continue this because we know that this is an asset to our state," she said.