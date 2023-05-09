Ashleigh Tackitt tries to overlook the ugly floors.

As director of the 16-year-old Future Generations Early Learning Center in Clovis, a facility with some 40 employees and about 150 children from infancy to 13 years old, Tackitt is focused on keeping the lights on and the doors open.

"You put out a lot of fires instead of planning," she said Tuesday.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you