The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department has acknowledged it has a problem with foster care payments and is working to resolve the issue to ensure some of the state’s most vulnerable children are provided with the resources they need.
The department hosted a meeting Tuesday for Bernalillo County foster families who were owed payments for care and reimbursements for expenses.
The agency said the event — which came more than two weeks after The New Mexican reported at least a dozen foster parents had complained about payments — would be “the first of many blitz days in an effort to help resolve outstanding reimbursements,” according to a Facebook post.
Melody Wells, a department spokeswoman, said information about the meetings also was sent in a letter to all foster parents in the state. Only five parents had reserved a slot for Tuesday’s event, she said.
“We honestly expected a few more,” she wrote in an email last week.
Wells did not respond to questions Tuesday about the event, including how many people attended.
The agency is working to revamp the payment system and increase the rate paid to foster families for basic care.
“It’s a reimbursement system that doesn’t make sense,” Children, Youth and Families Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock said in an interview last week. “It’s something our administration inherited. It doesn’t move with the child, it’s not youth-friendly, it’s also not foster-parent friendly.”
Part of the problem, he said, is that foster care rates have been too low, which leads to too many requests for reimbursements for expenses.
Most state child welfare programs offer reimbursements for “exceptional, extraordinary things,” Blalock said, so they’re rare occurrences. In New Mexico, he said, the high number of reimbursement requests “just overwhelms our system.”
“We’ve got to get these foster parents paid,” Blalock said. “It’s just not cool for them to be doing really great stuff for our kids and the reimbursement process to be so broken.”
Blalock said he didn’t know how many families had reported problems with the payment system. The department did not provide a number, describing it as “a handful” of the state’s 900 foster parents.
An Oct. 29 letter from Annamarie Luna, acting director of the department’s Protective Services Division, to foster parents in Bernalillo County started with an apology for “the problems you have experienced with reimbursements. It is not an area of practice we are proud of and understand your frustration.”
The department was working to provide parents with an explanation of the reimbursement procedures, bundle payments and hire two new staff members “dedicated to resolving foster parent reimbursement issues,” the letter said.
Luna said an additional “blitz day” is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 in Albuquerque to receive feedback on foster parents’ reimbursement experiences.
Federal authorities put the state’s foster care program under supervision this year, in part because of past concerns about the faulty payment system.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awards child welfare funds to help states cover the costs to care for foster children and train foster families. New Mexico received more than $53 million in fiscal year 2019.
In a 2018 report, federal regulators from the Children’s Bureau found New Mexico was “not in substantial compliance” with federal regulations in six out of 80 cases over a six-month period in 2017. Payment errors were discovered in 10 of the 74 cases that were in compliance with federal rules.
Six duplicate payments, meaning two families were paid for the same child at the same time, cost the government $2,830. However, the more expensive problem was four underpayments — when foster children qualified for federal funding that wasn’t paid — meaning caretakers lost $9,357 in the same period.
The Children, Youth and Families Department was required to create an improvement plan in 2018, with a deadline of Dec. 31 to implement the steps in the plan.
Blalock said the department already has hit all the benchmarks in the plan except two related to placing children in permanent homes — something he said would require a yearslong effort to fix.
Jill Michel, a foster parent for nearly a decade, said she was owed a little under $1,000 in reimbursements dating to 2015.
Michel, who is running as a Republican for a northeast Albuquerque seat in the state House of Representatives, said she would not attend any of the meetings the agency is holding to resolve payment issues, however.
“I have spent countless hours on this,” she said in a text message. “There is nothing that can be accomplished in a 30-minute time slot that can’t be accomplished by looking up the emails I’ve already provided.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.