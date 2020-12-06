State government agencies under a directive to cut back spending have started to roll out their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year under the shadow of economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
In all-day hearings before the Legislative Finance Committee on Thursday and Friday, Cabinet secretaries and other officials laid out spending plans for fiscal year 2022, which begins in July, setting up the framework for an overall multibillion-dollar budget for the state of New Mexico.
“It’s a process,” Democratic Sen. Roberto “Bobby” J. Gonzales, the new committee chairman, said in a telephone interview after Friday’s hearing.
“This year, it’s a little bit different because they’re coming in with the [directive] from our governor that they had to reduce their budget by 5 percent given what we’re seeing in the revenues,” he said. “Nevertheless, different agencies still have different needs, and then also with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a lot of added expense even though we have had a lot of federal dollars, which we don’t know how far that’s going to carry us.”
State lawmakers may get a clearer picture of what’s on the horizon when the Department of Finance and Administration delivers a general fund revenue forecast Tuesday.
In December 2019, economists predicted fiscal year 2022 revenue would be around $7.9 billion.
The first cases of the coronavirus arrived a few months later, jeopardizing revenues for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
Lawmakers convened for a special session in June to address what was then expected to be a drop of more than $1 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year, following approval of a record $7.6 billion budget.
Estimates in October projected 2022 revenue between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion, a big improvement from the $5.9 billion forecast in June.
Individual departments that have appeared before the Legislative Finance Committee so far have dealt with the order to tighten their belts differently, from reducing travel and training expenses to not filling vacant positions and eliminating third-party contracts, while still maintaining critical services, especially as the pandemic continues to surge across the state.
Some agencies are facing more challenges than others.
The health and human services departments, which have been key in New Mexico’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, cited numerous challenges Friday that have tested employees and stretched their budgets over the last several months.
The Department of Health reported employees have worked more than 122,680 overtime hours, costing nearly $4 million, for contact tracing, testing and other duties tied to the pandemic.
“We each have our full-time regular work fulfilling the mission of the Department of Health and then we have a whole other layer of response that is so critical at this time,” Jason Cornwell, a member of the Health Department’s leadership team, told lawmakers.
The Human Services Department, which is requesting more than $1.1 billion to leverage an additional $6.7 billion in federal dollars, reported that its income support division has seen the monthly volume of calls increase threefold when compared to previous years. Some calls went unanswered, Cabinet Secretary David Scrase told lawmakers.
“We have problems,” he said, acknowledging the surge in demand. “Swallowing this kind of pandemic, expanding these kinds of programs has been a real challenge, and we have areas that we’re not doing as well as we’d like to do.”
Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego told lawmakers Thursday that her department achieved its 5 percent cut in general fund spending by reducing or eliminating new projects or initiatives it had taken on over the past two years, among other savings. For example, the department reduced its marketing budget and is looking to move more content of a traveling exhibition program online.
“We focused on things that were new initiatives, so that the services that constituents have come to expect and rely on from the department wouldn’t be impacted,” Garcia y Griego said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Hopefully, with the shift to a lot of digital and online content, residents and constituents won’t notice any difference in the level of service. In fact, they hopefully notice more content available online.”
The newly created Early Childhood Education and Care Department reduced its 2021-22 fiscal year budget by 4.2 percent, from about $419 million to more than $401 million.
However, its budget includes $20 million the department requested from the $320 million New Mexico Early Childhood Trust Fund the state created last year. Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said half of that money will go to maintain investment in prekindergarten programs for public and private programs, while another $2 million will be used to expand prekindergarten and early pre-K programs in the private sector.
Groginsky said the department intends to spend $2 million for internet technology infrastructure to vastly improve that area.
“We have, really, no IT infrastructure,” Groginsky said. “We are grateful to our partners at [the Children, Youth and Families Department and the Public Education Department] for helping us in the interim, but these funds are absolutely critical for this department to do the work it needs to do and to minimize any risk.”
The Early Childhood Education and Care Department also budgeted $9.5 million in workforce development, an increase of $3 million from the current fiscal year. It intends to provide scholarship opportunities for early childhood professionals and provide wage incentives to more than 3,000 child care professionals through its remaining federal CARES Act funding.
Gonzales, chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said the needs are vast.
“We’re addressing A to Z, everything that you can think of, from education to police to health,” said Gonzales, who has been a member of the committee but was recently appointed chairman following the resignation of Sen. John Arthur Smith, the longtime committee chairman who lost his reelection bid during the June primary.
“There’s a lot of needs out there, but I always look at it this way: There’s a lot of needs, but can we afford it?” Gonzales said. “If we can’t afford it, how do we prioritize?”
Gonzales said state government is fortunate to have strong reserves to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.
“For budget 2021, we’re not great, but we’re OK because we had a good reserve to back that,” he said. “The budget that we have to really be concerned with is going to be for 2022 because by then, we’ll really start seeing where we are and then also what has helped, up to now, is all those dollars that came in from the federal level. That, we don’t know how long it’s going to last.”
Staff writer James Barron and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
