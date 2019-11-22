New Mexico’s top prosecutor urged lawmakers Tuesday to fund a new investigative unit to guard against hate crimes and bolster cybersecurity in response to the August mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso and other emerging threats that might qualify as terrorism.
Attorney General Hector Balderas asked a budget-writing committee for about a half-million annually to pay five new employees in a new precaution against potential attacks on public schools, retail stores and other vulnerable public venues.
Police say a gunman was targeting Mexicans as he opened fire Aug. 3 at a retail store in El Paso, killing 22 people.
Balderas said one specific focus of concern are disaffected youths, including minors who drop off the radar despite signs of social difficulties and disciplinary problems at school.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” Balderas said. “We don’t know where some of these threats are going, but having the right legal and investigative expertise would go a long way.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading legislators expressed support in August for possible new criminal statutes related to “domestic terrorism” and hate crimes in the immediate aftermath of the El Paso shooting.
Balderas urged a panel of lawmakers to move forward with those possible changes to state law, noting that it is difficult even to gather data and assess threats without established legal definitions for hate crimes and terrorism.
“I actually look forward to the debates,” he said. “We have to define what domestic terrorism is, what hate crimes are.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.