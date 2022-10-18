A rule aimed at protecting resources with cultural and historical significance on state lands — following what Indigenous advocates have described as decades of harmful intrusion on their ancestral sites — will go into effect Dec. 1.
The State Land Office's new rule will require anyone planning a soil-disturbing project in the agency's jurisdiction to conduct an archaeological survey to ensure the work won't damage what could be deemed a cultural property.
Fossil fuel extraction, mining, agriculture and other industries that use state lands will be affected when it comes to activities such as drilling wells, laying pipelines, excavating ore and building roads.
When State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard first proposed the rule last year, she said it was important to require the surveys, rather than simply recommending them, as her predecessor had done.
“The previous approach to cultural properties on trust lands was, 'If you break it, you buy it,’ and that simply isn’t good enough,” Garcia Richard said in a statement. "Cultural properties found on state trust lands are very much a part of New Mexico’s story, and it is my duty to protect these resources as much as the land itself."
The rule will give her staff the tools and authority to ensure parcels are thoroughly vetted for cultural properties to avoid potential harm, which could be irreparable, she said.
The input her agency received from tribes and pueblos was essential in crafting the rule, she added.
Cultural properties can be structures, sites, objects or resources having historic, archaeological, scientific, architectural or some other significance, according to the agency’s webpage.
Groups representing the state's fossil fuel and agricultural industries had expressed some misgivings about the rule.
The proposed rule initially was murky on whether replacing or repairing infrastructure, such as a pipeline, would require an archaeological survey, but the final version makes clear the rule would not apply to upgrades or repairs of existing infrastructure, said Loren Patterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
"Our question always was can we maintain what already exists," Patterson said, "so we can maintain our business and still protect those cultural areas that are unknown yet."
It wouldn't have been reasonable to penalize ranchers for repairing infrastructure they inherited, Patterson said. He commended the Land Office for working with the association to address their concerns.
As for ranchers having to do a survey if they extend a fence or water pipe, Patterson said: "It's something we have to live with, but it's something we can swallow."
In a statement, the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association said the rule may not be a major change from what the industry has been doing, adding it looks forward to working with the State Land Office.
“The oil and gas industry in New Mexico has been conducting archeological investigations prior to surface disturbances for many years in order to protect significant historical resources. This new rule by the State Land Office seems to be in line with protocols that have been in place on other lands where oil and gas development opportunities exist," association spokesman Joe Vigil said.
Officials with the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico did not respond to a request for comment.
Indigenous representatives, including with the All Pueblo Council of Governors, who had expressed strong support for the rule, also couldn't be reached Tuesday.
Indigenous leaders complained that careless activity had degraded cultural sites, and that tribes often were powerless to do anything because the damage occurred on public lands outside their jurisdiction.
The state has identified 11,900 archaeological sites on its lands, including ancient Indigenous hunting grounds that date back 13,000 years. Among those sites, it has found 18 that have been damaged.
Anyone who engages in soil-disturbing activity without doing a proper survey must pay for assessing and fixing the damage, according to the rule. The land commissioner can seek twice the cost of restoring and stabilizing the site, as allowed under state laws protecting cultural properties.
The State Land Office doesn't have the power to issue fines and instead will seek judgments in court.
If a business willfully damages a cultural site, this action can be deemed criminal and the land commissioner can refer the matter to the state attorney general or a prosecutor.