New Mexico was poised to add plug-in electric cars to its core fleet of government vehicles for the first time after announcing a price agreement with dealerships, moving forward with an effort to begin reducing tailpipe emissions of climate pollutants.
The General Service Department announced a pricing agreement Monday that can also be used by local governments to purchase a variety of plug-in electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are propelled by electricity and gasoline.
It covers the fully electric Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf S at individual prices under $29,000.
The agency oversees a pool of about 2,000 government vehicles for a long list of executive agencies, with the exception of the Public Safety Department and three others.
The state is preparing to spend $1 million on plug-in electric vehicles by mid-2020. Lawmakers set aside an additional $1.5 million for car-charging infrastructure that is crucial to deploying electric vehicles.
Electric vehicles can reduce climate pollution from transportation, especially as electric utilities pursue cleaner sources of electricity. Regulatory proceedings are under way for the planned closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
In a statement, General Services Secretary Ken Ortiz said “by transitioning to zero- and low-emission vehicles, state and local governments will be taking a major step in the fight against climate change.”
Agency spokesman Thom Cole said one of the first new plug-in vehicles will be used to deliver inter-government mail in Santa Fe, but the goal is to integrate low-emission vehicles across the state.
The purchases are exempt from the state’s 4 percent tax on auto sales, though the state cannot collect federal incentives for electric car purchases.
Taxpayers can claim a credit of $2,500 to $7,500 for electric vehicles purchased for use in the U.S.
