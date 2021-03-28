The state Department of Health announced 167 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including 10 more in Santa Fe County and two among inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.
By Sunday, 43.3 percent of state residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 26.6 percent were fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 42.8 percent of residents have received at least one shot and 24.2 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
The department reported no deaths related to COVID-19 across the state Sunday as the fatality count remains at 3,925.
In the past 28 days, at least one case of the virus has been reported at 23 different nursing homes or long-term care facilities in New Mexico, including three in Santa Fe — the Montecito, Pacifica Senior Living and Santa Fe Care Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.