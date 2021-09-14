State health officials said Tuesday another 12 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 60s.
In addition, another 749 residents became infected with the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the crisis, there have been 242,399 cases — more than 10 percent of New Mexico's population.
Bernalillo County had 215 cases Tuesday, with 15 in Santa Fe County. There were three new cases among inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.
Victims of the disease were spread throughout all regions of the state in Tuesday's report, ranging from a man in his 30s from Bernalillo County to a woman in her 40s from Roosevelt County to a woman in her 70s from Grant County.
Most had been hospitalized before their deaths.
The Department of Health said 352 people are in hospitals battling the disease.
