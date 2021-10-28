A New Mexico actor and producer was arrested Oct. 21 after he was accused of sexually abusing a young relative.
Christopher Ranney, 48, was charged with sexual criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, criminal sexual contact of a minor and bribery of a witness after the girl told her mother Ranney had been touching her inappropriately since she was 8, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.
According to the affidavit, Ranney admitted to the crimes and apologized after he was confronted.
Ranney is a former co-owner of Sol Acting Studios based in Albuquerque and had been featured in TV shows such as Breaking Bad and Justice, according to IMDb.
A pretrial detention hearing is set for Nov. 2 at the 2nd Judicial District Courthouse.
Wow. I interacted with this business a few times and they were pretty unprofessional. Not in an illegal way, never would've expected this honestly. But this deepened my poor opinion of them of course.
Does seem like the entertainment industry is a magnet for abusers. Does require a level of narcissism to enter, but of course, I know plenty of good moral people work in the industry too.
