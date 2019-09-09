The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against the state Corrections Department on behalf of an inmate who claims prison officials have not provided her with medical care she needs to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition.
According to the complaint filed last week in state District Court in Santa Fe, the inmate — referred to in the document by the initials S.M. — seeks treatment for pelvic organ prolapse, uterine bleeding and endometrial polyps but has not been seen by a doctor who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, despite her repeated requests.
Some of the inmate’s symptoms cause urinary incontinence. Other symptoms can be indicative of cancer, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages but also asks the court to order the defendants — including the Corrections Department and private medical care vendor Centurion Correctional Health Care of New Mexico — to have the inmate at the Springer Corrections Center evaluated by an appropriately qualified medical specialist and to provide her recommended treatment.
Department of Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said in an email Monday the state agency hadn’t yet been served with the complaint, “so I have no basis from which to comment.”
Centurion did not respond to an email seeking comment.
ACLU attorney Lalita Moskowitz said Monday the civil rights advocacy group attempted to intervene on the inmate’s behalf without filing a lawsuit to no avail.
“To be honest, we didn’t expect it to come to litigation,” she said. “It really shouldn’t have. This is an easy fix. But the Corrections Department refused to cooperate and do the bare minimum for this client, which would just be to take her to the medical professional she would need. It would just be as simple as that.”
Moskowitz said lack of health care targeted to women’s needs appears to be an ongoing issue at Springer Corrections Center, which was converted to a women’s prison in 2016.
“What we are really finding is that Springer is just rife with problems when it comes to absolutely atrocious lack of access to health care,” she said. “This case represents what has become the norm there and it’s absolutely unacceptable and is cruel and unusual punishment so that is a very important focus for us.”