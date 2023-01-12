Veronica Trujillo and her son Peter walked up to the checkout counter at a Sawmill Road Speedway on Thursday morning with hopes of striking gold in the form of flimsy, yellow pieces of paper.

The 55-year-old retiree said she has been buying lottery tickets for about 20 years, purchasing at least one ticket with her special set of numbers each and every time.

But this purchase was different because the stakes are so high. Only one other time has the Mega Millions jackpot been so big or enticing.

