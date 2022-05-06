Thomas Jefferson prophesied the new U.S. nation eventually would come into conflict with — and confront — the Spanish territories of North America to the west.
What he could not have foreseen was an independent nation of Mexico in the 1830s and '40s.
Mexico gained its independence from Spain in 1821, not unlike the United States' break from Britain in 1776. In fact, the American Revolution was an inspiration for Mexico. Mexico inherited the northern holdings of New Mexico, Texas and California.
When Stephen Watts Kearney’s Army of the West marched into Eastern New Mexico in 1846 at the start of the U.S.-Mexican War, the region already was a territory of Mexico. For 25 years, New Mexico was integrated into the Mexican nation, participating politically, culturally and economically.
Manifest Destiny was propelling the new U.S. nation westward. Mexico begged to differ. After the U.S. agitated Mexico by annexing the Republic of Texas in 1845, President James K. Polk precipitated the spilling of American blood in a contested border area, thus instigating a war in 1846. It was a ploy used to get U.S. citizens to back Polk’s scheme.
The prize? The West.
The war was a land grab — one nation invading a neighboring nation in order to expand its borders, territories and political domination. Mexico had done nothing to provoke the Colossus of the North, as the U.S. would eventually become known. Stephen Kearney was the man chosen to lead the Army of the West across the plains to conquer, occupy and take New Mexico.
The real prize in the eyes of the U.S government was California, but New Mexico stood in the way.
There was resistance. In the town of Mora, where American troops passed in early 1847, U.S. forces were routed by the Mexican New Mexicans. About a week later, soldiers were sent to punish Mora, burning it to the ground and killing local civilians.
Next up for Kearney’s soldiers was Taos. A resistance movement was underway under the shadow of the Sacred Mountain.
American soldiers started to round up New Mexicans and execute them as traitors to the U.S. for resisting the invasion. Father Antonio José Martínez, widely known as Padre Martínez, defended his fellow New Mexicans against these executions. Although it was claimed the captured fighters were traitors and rebels and could legally be executed, Martínez argued they were neither traitors nor rebels; rather, they were Mexican patriots fighting an invading U.S. army.
Charles Bent, a colonist from West Virginia, had arrived in New Mexico when it was part of Mexico and married a local Mexican woman, María Ignacia Jaramillo. Bent was a merchant and trader who was deeply involved in local economics and politics. Eventually, he would be appointed New Mexico’s first territorial governor, but it would be a short-lived career. In early 1847 in Taos, during the resistance, Bent was killed — scalped by Pueblo warriors for his role in assisting the Americans.
Meanwhile, at Apache Canyon, Manuel Armijo and his ragtag collection of New Mexico soldiers saw the writing on the wall. After assessing the military might of Kearney’s Army of the West, Armijo fled south. He was branded a coward, though his judgment was sound.
The Mexican government was supposed to send reenforcements to New Mexico to help Armijo and his men push the Americans back to the plains from where they came. But the federal government of Mexico had other problems, such as the U.S. invading Mexico and occupying Mexico City. So it was not to be. New Mexico history may have unfolded quite differently had a large Mexican army arrived in 1847.
The U.S.-Mexican War, like all wars, was a dirty business. Abraham Lincoln, a young representative at the time, opposed the conflict, challenging Polk to prove exactly where American blood had been spilled by the Mexicans. Ulysses S. Grant also opposed the invasion of Mexico, calling the war one of the most unjust ever waged by a stronger against a weaker one.
The tides of history would bring to a close New Mexico’s generation-long tenure as a Mexican territory. Leave it to the great priest of Taos, Padre Martínez, to sum up the oncoming U.S. territorial phase of New Mexican history when speaking to his seminarians in 1846: “The teachings of the American Government represent a burro, and this burro can only be mounted by lawyers, and not the clergy.”