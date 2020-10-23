As stimulus talks drag on in Washington D.C., New Mexicans are voicing their frustration over the lack of progress on a virus relief bill.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., held a conference call Friday with a handful of residents to discuss the need for another round of stimulus funding.
“New Mexicans are wondering how they will feed their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Udall said.
Cities and towns are trying to manage steep losses in revenue while businesses struggle to stay open, he added.
The federal government has provided some $3.5 trillion in relief since the pandemic began, but Udall said Congress needs to pass another stimulus bill “to weather this economic upheaval.”
“The terrible economic and human toll this pandemic has caused could have been eased,” he said.
Udall blamed President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for dragging out negotiations.
“We must act now,” he said.
Molly Dietze Kennedy, a furloughed bartender in Santa Fe, said the economic downturn has caused her and her husband to deplete their savings.
Bars and restaurants have a low profit margin in the best of times, she said. And now, with occupancy limits and other COVID-19 restrictions, many establishments are barely hanging on.
“It’s clear our government needs to step up. ... We are begging you, please throw us a lifeline,” she said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., acknowledged earlier this week that he advised the White House not to make a deal with Democrats before the Nov. 3 election.
Earlier this month, the U.S. House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but the measure has stalled in the Senate. McConnell has said he wouldn’t support any bill over $2 trillion.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has continued to negotiate with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly has committed to $1.9 trillion in aid, a figure some Senate Republicans say is still too high.
During Friday’s conference call, Tucumcari Mayor Ruth Ann Litchfield told Udall her city has reduced many municipal positions to parttime because of lost revenue caused by the virus.
“In rural New Mexico, we feel like we’ve kind of been forgotten,” she said. “Any help you can give us, we would really appreciate it.”
Raton City Manager Scott Berry told Udall that workforce development and downtown revitalization efforts in his community have “really stalled out” since the pandemic started in mid-March.
“With the shutdown, we don’t know when we’ll get back on track,” he said.
