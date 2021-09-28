In the latest sign New Mexico is moving closer to the sale of recreational marijuana, the Cannabis Control Division on Tuesday posted proposed manufacturing, retail and courier rules to solicit public comment before making them final.
The proposed rules, which are designed to ensure the safe manufacture, sale and transportation of cannabis, come about five months after the state legalized recreational marijuana and about three months before the division is required to begin processing all cannabis license types as mandated under the Cannabis Regulation Act.
“As part of the rulemaking process, the proposed rules need to be read by the public and get feedback from the public so that any changes that need to be made can be made to make them the strongest, most impactful rules that we can promulgate,” spokeswoman Heather Brewer said.
Brewer said the division is ahead of schedule in its rulemaking process.
The proposed rules, now at 33 pages, cover a wide range of requirements for the manufacture, sale and transportation of cannabis. Under the transportation section, for example, vehicles are required to be equipped with an alarm system and a licensee must have a completed transfer or sales invoice or receipt and a chain of custody form before transporting any cannabis products.
New Mexico’s proposed rules are modeled after those of other states that already have legalized adult-use recreational marijuana.
“We are able to take best practices of cities, communities and states around the country to ensure that we are putting forth some really strong, really practical and effective rules,” Brewer said.
The state adopted manufacture rules on an emergency basis earlier this month, she said.
“They were put into effect immediately to upgrade the protection and be clear of the guidelines for worker safety in cannabis manufacturing facilities because unfortunately we have seen ... very serious worker injuries because of lack of workplace safety,” she said.
Brewer noted the incidents, including a fire in Santa Fe last year that left two workers seriously injured, have been few.
Still, workplace safety is paramount, prompting the state to adopt manufacturer rules right away, she said.
“The Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee, the superintendent [of the Regulation and Licensing Department] and the Cannabis Control Division wanted those in place and protecting workers as soon as possible,” he said.
While emergency manufacturing rules are already in place, a slightly updated version of those rules was also posted Tuesday. The updated version includes “stronger worker protections that will go through the formal rulemaking process and ultimately become the permanent,” Brewer said.
Once the proposed rules are finalized, they will supersede the emergency rules.
Producer rules have been in place since August.
In a statement, Superintendent Linda Trujillo said the division’s mission is to support “a strong, thriving and safe” recreational and medical cannabis industry in New Mexico.
“With these latest rules, drafted in consultation with the Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee, we are continuing our important work to help businesses, entrepreneurs and communities maximize the economic opportunities presented by this new industry,” she said.
