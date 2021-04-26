The state of New Mexico has reached another milestone in the yearlong battle against COVID-19: All residents who are 16 and older can now schedule their own vaccine appointments, the Department of Health announced Monday.
Previously, residents age 40 and up were eligible to select the time and place for their shots, rather than waiting for the state to assign them a time.
“It is definitely a milestone that is worth celebrating, but in the end, this is all about being able to get as many New Mexicans as possible to be vaccinated,” Department of Health spokesman David Morgan said.
“We still have work to do,” he added. “We still have to get more vaccine in the arms of New Mexicans. This job isn’t done yet.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Health said a small number of people who have received their first shot and had a second appointment scheduled didn’t show up for their booster.
“We’re talking about 6,400 out of the hundreds of thousands of people that have received at least one dose of vaccine,” Morgan said. “Please don’t think for a second that I’m dismissing 6,400 people. I’m just saying compared to the number of people who have been fully vaccinated, the 6,400 number is very small, and it is smaller comparable to any other U.S. state.”
Though apprehension about receiving the second shot is a factor, Morgan said he’s heard anecdotally that it comes down to “personal logistics,” from forgetting about the appointment to being called into work on the day of the appointment.
According to the department’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard,
57 percent of New Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 40.8 percent — or 685,790 residents — are fully vaccinated.
“Supply is very much keeping up with demand right now,” Morgan said.
The “deciding factor” for how quickly the state can roll out doses “is when we have these vaccine clinics available, when they are scheduled and how they really best fit into constituents’ everyday life schedule as well,” he added.
The Department of Health encouraged registrants not to give up if they are unable to immediately find an available appointment.
“Providers are continually updating their appointment schedules,” the department said in a news release.
Morgan said offering residents more flexibility and appointment options is a work in progress.
“That is something that you can always have room for improvement,” he said. “It’s something that we are certainly discussing internally. It’s something that we are discussing with providers, and together we’re coming up with solutions to be able to provide a wider range of options for people to get vaccinated.”
Multiple factors affect the availability of appointments, Morgan said.
“It really varies depending on where you are in the state, the amount of vaccine that is available for any given vaccination event, how many how many vaccine doses are allotted for that specific event and so on,” he said.
On Monday, a reporter who tried to schedule an appointment in the Santa Fe area struggled to find any openings during the first part of the week, which Morgan called “a symptom of the fact that there are still people in New Mexico that are eager to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and they are proceeding to try to get those appointments for themselves as soon as possible.”
“We are right where we expected to be,” Morgan said, “but remember, the goal here from day one was to be able to get everybody who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 a vaccine as promptly and as equitably as possible, so with that, we have had that measure of success.
“But we still have many more arms that we need to be able to get vaccine into as soon as possible.”
