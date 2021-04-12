The state Department of Health confirmed a hearing officer has recommended the revocation of the license of New MexiCann Natural Medicine in connection with a fire at the company's Santa Fe headquarters.
In an email Monday, Health Department spokesman David Morgan wrote Secretary of Health Tracie Collins will have 30 days to issue a final written decision.
"The hearing officer stated that the license revocation is both reasonable and appropriate given the facts of the case and the severity of each of the identified bases for disciplinary action," Morgan wrote.
The company's owner, Carlos Gonzales of Santa Fe, was charged in February with two felony counts of arson following an October fire that seriously injured two workers at the company's main campus on San Mateo Lane.
Gonzales, 56, is accused of switching out a hot plate in the marijuana extraction room at the medical cannabis company's headquarters to one that goes against manufacturing standards, leading to the fire, according to a criminal complaint.
Employees at locations in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., said Saturday the stores were holding sales on products and that it was their last day of business. The company also has locations in Taos and Española.
Jaylene Kost, New MexiCann's executive administrative coordinator, declined to comment.
Two other employees were injured in a 2015 explosion at the business. The state Occupational Safety and Health Bureau issued fines totaling $13,500 against the business and cited New Mexicann for 12 "serious" workplace violations.
New MexiCann became a licensed producer in November 2009 and was one of the first licensed medical cannabis producers in the state, according to Department of Health Communications Specialist Jim Walton.
It the company does lose its license, it will not be the first medical cannabis producer to have done so.
Mother Earth Herbs had its license revoked in 2018 "for submission of fraudulent audit documents," Morgan wrote.
The state of New Mexico currently has 34 licensed medical cannabis producers, tasked with supplying 100,000 patients enrolled in the state's medical cannabis program.
"If the license for New MexiCann is revoked, there will be 33 [producers]," Morgan wrote. "The Department is not considering additional licenses for [producers] at this time."
