The state Environment Department has fined New MexiCann Natural Medicine $142,000 for worker safety violations related to the October fire that seriously injured two employees and led to the owner being charged with arson.
The agency cited New MexiCann for six violations at the same time the state Department of Health seeks to revoke the company's license to produce medical cannabis.
New MexiCann has closed its main facility on San Mateo Lane in Santa Fe, where the fire occurred, as its legal and regulatory troubles mount.
“The indifference shown to worker safety by this company is inexcusable,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “Willful violations of worker safety requirements must have consequences for employers — every employee deserves to come home from work healthy.”
The company's owner, Carlos Gonzales, 56, of Santa Fe, was charged in February with two felony counts of arson.
Gonzales is accused of switching out a hot plate in the marijuana extraction room at the company's Santa Fe plant to one that goes against manufacturing standards. That led to the fire, according to a criminal complaint.
Josh Alderete, who suffered burns on 37 percent of his body, was asked to take over the THC extraction due to an absent co-worker and warned Gonzales about changing the hot plates, the complaint states. He also indicated the plate was set at the highest setting, 500 degrees, against manufacturing standards for the extraction process.
Josh Martinez, who spent several weeks recovering in the University of Colorado Medical Center burn unit, told investigators he was asked to assist in the process despite lacking the proper training.
The Environment Department cited the company for failing to:
- Ensure employees could quickly exit the facility’s cannabis extraction room in an emergency.
- Control flammable vapors from an extraction system.
- Control ignition sources.
- Assess hazards and determine what protective equipment was needed for workers.
- Implement a respirator program.
- Institute a program to address hazardous chemicals.
New MexiCann has 15 business days from the date of the citations to pay the penalties or contest them before the state Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission.
The Environment Department also cited the company five years ago following a 2015 explosion and fire that also severely injured two workers. In that incident, the company was fined $13,500 for a dozen violations deemed "serious."
A voice greeting at New MexiCann's main office said that location is closed and directed callers to its dispensary on West Cordova Road. The dispensary had only a voicemail greeting with no one answering the phone.
New MexiCann, which was licensed in 2009, is one of 34 medical cannabis producers tasked with supplying 100,000 patients enrolled in the state's Medical Cannabis Program.
The state held a hearing March 10 to consider whether to revoke the company's license.
Health Department spokesman David Morgan said a hearing officer submitted a report Friday to the state health secretary, recommending the company's license be pulled. Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins has 30 days from the day she received the report to issue a final decision, Morgan said.
