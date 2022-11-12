The New Mexican
The Santa Fe New Mexican won top overall honors and staffers captured 24 first-place awards at the New Mexico Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday.
The New Mexican took the NMPA General Excellence award in the largest category, daily newspapers with a circulation above 11,000. The contests judges were members of the Wyoming Press Association. Journalists from newspapers throughout the state received their awards at a banquet at the Eldorado Hotel.
“We are immensely proud of the work our team put together this year,” said New Mexican publisher Tom Cross. “Our goal every day is to produce a quality news product that readers in Northern New Mexico and throughout the state can depend upon, and it can’t happen without the commitment of everyone throughout our company.”
New Mexican photo editor Jim Weber won first-place awards in five categories, including sports, feature and general news photo, plus online photo gallery. Also winning first place was New Mexican photographer Gabriela Campos in the photo series competition. Weber shared first place with graphic designer Justin Bixler in the best house advertisement category.
Will Webber won for sports columns and sports writing; Daniel J. Chacón and New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus shared first place in a category that explained to readers the operations of a newspaper; Deborah Villa won for best magazine; the newspaper’s Digital Enterprise Team won top honors for best presentation of breaking news for its coverage of a shooting death on the set of the movie Rust and in the category of innovative online advertising.
Other first-place winners included the newspaper’s design team, headed by Deputy Managing Editor Brian Barker; its classified team for best classified advertising section; reporter Scott Wyland for best environmental and agricultural coverage; Jessica Pollard for education writing; Wyland and reporter Robert Nott for best feature writing; and Victoria Traxler, Phaedra Haywood and Casaus for the NMPA Sunshine Award, which honors work in reporting on governmental transparency.
Bixler won a variety of advertising categories, including retail advertisement, two house advertisement slots and web ad.
Casaus won first-place awards in obituaries, breaking news and columns.
Staffers for the newspaper also won more than two dozen second-place awards.
The Taos News, a sister newspaper of The New Mexican, captured the general excellence categories for Class I weeklies with circulations above 5,000, garnering more than 30 first-place awards. Both newspapers are owned by Robin Martin.
Here is a full list of award winners for The New Mexican and The Taos News:
‘The New Mexican’News Writing: Second place, Victoria Traxler.
Investigative reporting: Second place, Daniel J. Chacón.
Obituary news: First place, Phill Casaus.
Best news coverage: Second place, New Mexican staff.
Best sports coverage: Second place, Will Webber, James Barron, Eric Hedlund, Jordan Fox.
Columns: First place, Phill Casaus; second place, Milan Simonich.
Sports columns: First place, Will Webber.
Best review: Second place, Michael Abatemarco.
Editorials: Second place, Inez Russell Gomez.
Breaking News: First place, Phill Casaus; second place, Daniel J. Chacón.
COVID-19 coverage: Second place, Teya Vitu, Rick Ruggles, Phaedra Haywood, Robert Nott, Daniel J. Chacón.
Explanation of News Operations or Newspaper: First place, Phill Casaus, Daniel J. Chacón.
Best Special Section: Second place, New Mexican staff.
Best Magazine: First place, Deborah Villa; second place, New Mexican staff.
General news photo: First place, Jim Weber.
Sports photo: First place, Jim Weber.
Feature photo: First place, Jim Weber.
Photo series: First place, Gabriela Campos; second place, Gabriela Campos, Luis Sánchez Saturno, Jim Weber.
Online photo gallery: First place, Jim Weber; second place, Gabriela Campos, Jim Weber.
Best use of multimedia: Second place, New Mexican Digital Enterprise staff.
Breaking news, digital: First place, New Mexican Digital Enterprise staff.
Self promotion or house ad: First place, Justin Bixler.
Advertising campaign: Second place, Digital Advertising team and Lisa Vakharia.
Innovative Online Advertising: First place, Digital Advertising team.
Design and Typography: First place, New Mexican staff.
Retail Advertisement, Color: First place, Justin Bixler; second place, Justin Bixler.
Print Advertising Campaign: First Place, Justin Bixler; second place, Justin Bixler.
Sports Writing: First place, Will Webber; second place, James Barron.
Classified Advertising section: First place, New Mexican classified advertising team.
House Advertisement: First place, Justin Bixler, Jim Weber.
Shared Signature Page: Second place, New Mexican classified advertising team.
Best website: Second place, New Mexican Digital Advertising team.
Environmental/Agriculture writing: First place, Scott Wyland; second place, Daniel J. Chacón
Education Writing: First place, Jessica Pollard.
Feature Writing: First place, Robert Nott, Scott Wyland; second place, Jennifer Levin.
Best Headline Writing: Second place, Jordan Fox.
Public Service: Second place, Milan Simonich, Robert Nott, Daniel J. Chacón, Inez Russell Gomez.
Sunshine Award: First place, Victoria Traxler, Phaedra Haywood, Phill Casaus; second place, Victoria Traxler.
General Excellence: First place, New Mexican staff.
‘The Taos News’Investigative reporting: First place, Will Hooper.
Obituary news: Second place, Rick Romancito.
Best news coverage: First place, Taos News staff.
Best sports coverage: First place, Taos News staff.
Columns: First place, J.R. Logan.
Editorials: First place, John Miller.
Best series: First place, Geoffrey Plant, Will Hooper, John Miller, Nathan Burton.
Best ongoing/continuing coverage: First place, Geoffrey Plant, Nathan Burton.
COVID-19 coverage: First place, Michael Tashji, Will Hooper, Geoffrey Plant.
Explanation of News Operations or Newspaper: Taos News staff
Sports writing: First place, Jeans Pineda.
Best Magazine: First place, Taos News staff.
General news photo: First place, Nathan Burton.
Sports photo: First place, Nathan Burton; second place, Nathan Burton.
Photo series: First place, Nathan Burton.
Online photo gallery: First place, Nathan Burton.
Best use of Multimedia: First place, Nathan Burton, Geoffrey Plant; second place, Taos News staff.
House ad: First place, Chris Wood; second place, Chris Wood.
Advertising campaign: First place, Tyler Northrup; second place, Chris Wood.
Best Use of advertising in a special section: First place, Shane Atkinson; second place, Paul Gutches.
Design and Typography: First place, Karin Eberhardt.
Retail Advertisement, Black and White: First place, S’zanne Reynolds; second place, Paul Gutches.
Retail Advertisement, Color: First place, Paul Gutches, Shane Atkinson; second place, Chris Wood.
Digital Advertising Campaign: First place, Paul Gutches, Chris Wood; second place, Paul Gutches, Shane Atkinson.
Print Advertising Campaign: First place, Paul Gutches; second place, Paul Gutches, Shane Atkinson.
Best Web Ad: First place, Paul Gutches; second place, Paul Gutches.
House Advertisement: First place, Chris Wood; second place, Chris Wood.
Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit: First place, Karin Eberhardt; second place, Karin Eberhardt.
Shared Signature Page: First place, Chris Wood; Second Place, Tyler Northrup.
Obituary Page: First place, Mary Chavez, Gabrielle Sanchez, Sean Linton.
Business Writing: First place, Geoffrey Plant; second place, Will Hooper.
Best website: Second place, Heather Owen.
Education writing: First place, Sol Traverso; second place, Geoffrey Plant.
Public Service: First place, Taos News staff.
Sunshine Award: First place, Rick Romancito.