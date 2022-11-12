The New Mexican

The Santa Fe New Mexican won top overall honors and staffers captured 24 first-place awards at the New Mexico Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday.

The New Mexican took the NMPA General Excellence award in the largest category, daily newspapers with a circulation above 11,000. The contests judges were members of the Wyoming Press Association. Journalists from newspapers throughout the state received their awards at a banquet at the Eldorado Hotel.

Popular in the Community