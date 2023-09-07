Dedicated volunteers in Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico have long filled tough and important roles.

Fighting fires, providing food for those in need and working in shelters are just a few of the ways local volunteers pitch in to make someone's day brighter, to make their community stronger or to offer lifesaving aid.

In an enduring holiday season tradition, The Santa Fe New Mexican honors community volunteers, shining a spotlight on their selfless and tireless contributions. We are seeking nominations for the 39th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, which has recognized hundred of volunteers since its start in 1985.

