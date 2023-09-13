Dedicated volunteers in Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico have long filled tough and important roles.
Fighting fires, providing food for those in need and working in shelters are just a few of the ways local volunteers pitch in to make someone's day brighter, to make their community stronger or to offer lifesaving aid.
In an enduring holiday season tradition, The Santa Fe New Mexican honors community volunteers, shining a spotlight on their selfless and tireless contributions. We are seeking nominations for the 39th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, which has recognized hundred of volunteers since its start in 1985.
The newspaper will publish profiles of the 10 award winners for 2023 beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and also will publish a magazine in early December featuring the honorees.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference program must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico. A person who has been nominated in the past but has not been named an honoree is eligible for the award; however, those who have been awarded previously will not be considered again. Those who are paid for their exemplary work are not eligible for recognition.
If you know someone whose volunteer service has made a difference in the community — answering a particular call this year or as a way of life — please email a nomination with the subject line “10 who” to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com or visit santafenewmexican.com/10who.
Don't skimp on the details — award winners are chosen by a selection committee based on descriptions of the nominees' volunteer service and how that work has changed lives.
Submissions must include contact information for you and your nominee, including mailing addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.
The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.