The Santa Fe New Mexican is seeking nominations for its 38th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, honoring people from across Northern New Mexico who have dedicated their time and volunteer service to making their communities stronger and more vital places to live.

Since 1985, the newspaper has recognized hundreds of individuals who have worked quietly and tirelessly on a range of important causes, from feeding those in need and sheltering the homeless to providing services for children, improving the local environment, and building up arts and cultural organizations.

The newspaper will publish profiles of the 2022 award winners beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and also will publish a magazine in early December featuring the 10 honorees.

