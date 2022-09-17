The Santa Fe New Mexican is seeking nominations for its 38th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, honoring people from across Northern New Mexico who have dedicated their time and volunteer service to making their communities stronger and more vital places to live.
Since 1985, the newspaper has recognized hundreds of volunteers who have worked quietly and tirelessly on a range of important causes, from feeding those in need and sheltering the homeless to providing services for children, improving the local environment, and building up arts and cultural organizations.
The newspaper will publish profiles of the 2022 award winners beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and also will publish a magazine in early December featuring the 10 honorees.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico.
We encourage leaders of nonprofit organizations to consider their pools of hardworking volunteers and submit nominations.
A person who has been nominated in the past but has not been named an honoree is eligible for nomination; those who have been previously awarded are not eligible.
If you know an individual deserving of consideration, please email a nomination submission with the subject line “10 who” to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com.
The submission must include a detailed nomination letter describing how the person dedicates their time to the community.
Your submission also must include complete contact information for both you and the nominee, including a mailing address, email address and phone number.
The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.