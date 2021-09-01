The Santa Fe New Mexican is seeking nominations for its 37th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, honoring people from across Northern New Mexico who have dedicated their time and volunteer service to help make their communities stronger and more vital places to live.
Since 1985, the newspaper has recognized hundreds of individuals who have worked quietly and tirelessly on a range of important causes, from feeding those in need and sheltering the homeless to providing services for children, improving the local environment and building up arts and cultural organizations.
Their work has perhaps never been as critical as during the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to batter households with economic hardships.
The New Mexican will publish profiles of the 2021 award winners in the newspaper beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and also will publish a magazine Dec. 8 featuring the 10 honorees.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference awards must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico. If you know an individual deserving of consideration, please submit a nomination letter describing in detail how they dedicate their time to the community.
We encourage leaders of nonprofit organizations to consider their pools of hardworking volunteers and submit nominations.
A person who has been nominated in the past but has not been named an honoree is eligible for nomination; those who have been previously awarded are not eligible.
To submit a nomination, please send an email with the subject line "10 who" to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com.
Your submission must include complete contact information for both you and the nominee, including a mailing address, email address and phone number.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
