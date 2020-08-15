There may never be a more important year to recognize the people in Santa Fe and across Northern New Mexico who have dedicated themselves to volunteerism and helping their communities.
The New Mexican again is seeking nominations for its annual 10 Who Made a Difference Awards, which recognize those who've helped make Northern New Mexico stronger.
Of course, 2020 is a year like no other, and The New Mexican is seeking not only individuals but groups of people who have done critical work to help the community. Heroism and volunteerism are often accomplished through teamwork, and we're hoping to elicit nominations for those who've banded together to help.
The newspaper will publish profiles of the 2020 award winners beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and also will publish a magazine featuring the 10 honorees or groups.
Unfortunately, The New Mexican will be unable to hold a reception for those honorees and their families this year, due to community health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, we plan to hold a celebration that allows them to be recognized by the public.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference Awards must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico; anyone who has received the award previously is not eligible.
To submit a nomination online, visit santafenewmexican.com/10who. To submit a nomination by email, please send an email with the subject line "10 who" to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com.
Your submission must include complete contact information for both you and the nominee, including a mailing address, email address and phone number.
The deadline for nominations is midnight Sunday, Sept. 20.
