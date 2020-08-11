The two largest newspaper organizations in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican, have entered into a partnership to print both their publications at The New Mexican’s production facility on the city's south side.
Robin Martin, president of The New Mexican, and William P. Lang, president of the Journal, collaborated and determined the two production facilities, just 50 miles apart, could operate more efficiently as a single operation.
“We have been discussing this possibility for many years and are proud of this arrangement because it strengthens both family newspapers’ ability to continue to report and print the important news of New Mexico,” Lang said.
Consolidation of newspaper printing facilities has been happening across the United States for several years, especially by large multinewspaper corporations. New Mexico will be unique in that two families are working together.
“My father, Robert McKinney, counted Bill Lang’s father, C.T. Lang, among his friends,” Martin said. “That was rare in the days when most newspapers were family-owned and neighboring publications were often fierce rivals. I am sure our two fathers would be happy that their children are working together to keep their publications family owned and dedicated to their communities.”
Lang added: “We have been in this plant for 38 years and it has served us well, but as an aging plant it has become more and more expensive to operate. Therefore, the most economical model is to print the Albuquerque Journal with The New Mexican.”
This combined printing operation is scheduled to begin Oct. 12. The Journal’s sister newspapers — the Rio Rancho Observer, El Defensor Chieftain of Socorro and the Valencia County News-Bulletin — will also be printed at The New Mexican plant.
Lang said the consolidation would include up to 70 layoffs at the Journal's print facility, though layoff packages will include a generous severance including health care benefits. There will be some employment opportunities with The New Mexican for those who qualify for those positions.
This change will not affect the size or content of either newspaper, and subscribers and advertisers should not be impacted. The newsrooms of the Journal and The New Mexican will remain separate and independent operations, as will all other aspects of both companies.
Both Martin and Lang will continue their current roles leading the two news organizations.
