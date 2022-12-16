JEMEZ SPRINGS

A woman walks the length of a labyrinth, her cloak flowing in the breeze as she winds through circular paths lined by stones.

The afternoon sun is already hanging low over her home, a nonprofit pagan retreat about 5 miles south of Jemez Springs. Soon darkness will fall across this stretch of high desert, with its red sandstone walls and sweeping vistas. The woman, a Wiccan high priestess, spends the dark time going inward.

Popular in the Community