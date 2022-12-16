JEMEZ SPRINGS
A woman walks the length of a labyrinth, her cloak flowing in the breeze as she winds through circular paths lined by stones.
The afternoon sun is already hanging low over her home, a nonprofit pagan retreat about 5 miles south of Jemez Springs. Soon darkness will fall across this stretch of high desert, with its red sandstone walls and sweeping vistas. The woman, a Wiccan high priestess, spends the dark time going inward.
“It feels like the arms of the goddess are encircling this land,” she says, identifying herself as Amber K. She has followed her spiritual path on this land for more than 20 years. “It’s stark and rugged. It’s a fierce beauty,” she says.
She and her partner, Azrael Arynn K, have been preparing for the winter solstice — Dec. 21 — when the sun’s warmth and light will reach New Mexico for only nine hours and 47 minutes. It is the shortest day in the Northern Hemisphere. For pagans, it is the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun god, who is said to gain his strength slowly over the coming months.
Ardantane, the couple’s retreat center, offers programs for those interested in pagan practices. It will invite the public Saturday for a winter solstice celebration with a potluck feast, singing, stories and tree decorating — a tradition that originated with pagans.
The center has been offering public Yule celebrations for about 20 years, Amber K said, adding between 15 and 25 people usually attend. Celebratory solstice practices change from year to year but include feasting, burning Yule logs, lighting candles and practicing meditations.
The land is perfect for quiet contemplation and joyful celebration, she said. “There’s silence here. The land is very quiet. You can hear the breeze in the trees and the flapping of bird’s wings as they fly overhead.”
She called Ardantane — with a main house, several cabins, a restroom and a geodesic dome — a place where visitors can connect with nature and spirit and “allow the frantic activity of society to flow out of you and into the ground.”
“We live in a noisy society,” she said.
Ardantane, named for the Gaelic “light of fire” or “fire on the hill or high place,” takes its name from the Celtic ancestors who lit beacons throughout Ireland as a way of commemorating the solstice, Amber K said. People would feast and sing and dance on the hillsides, “and they could see the beacon fires on the hills in the distance, so they knew other clans were celebrating at the same time.”
Another solstice observance will be held Sunday in Santa Fe. JoAnne Dodgson of Abiquiú, a self-described healing practitioner, will offer a Throwing of the Bones ritual at 1 p.m. at Santa Fe Community Yoga Center.
“It’s a way to get information and guidance from the spirit realms,” Dodgson said.
The ritual involves throwing bones said to contain the spirits of animals such as deer, whales and butterflies. She then reads the bones.
“It’s a solstice ceremony in which we observe the turn of the seasons, and we ask how we might move through the changes, the passages in life, healing, relationships, home,” she said.
“There is some magic that happens, and I cannot explain it in a logical way, but the spirits are connected to the whole group and speak with the individuals who are present,” Dodgson said.
The winter solstice is one of the eight sabbats celebrated by Wiccans, Druids and other pagans who look to nature for divine guidance.
“It is the Yule, the end of the dark time,” said Laura Liles of White Rock, a third-degree priestess with Our Lady of the Woods, a pagan church and coven in Los Alamos.
“It’s a time to look at what’s been going on in my life and ask where I want to put my energy in the future,” she said.
The great Celtic mythological battles of the Oak King and the Holly King — the personifications of summer and winter — take place on the solstices, Liles said. “The Oak King wins at the winter solstice, and the Holly King wins at the summer solstice. We’re very much about cycles. A difference between the pagan worldview and the predominant culture is that we think of time as circular rather than linear.”
Decorating for the solstice “usually involves fire or candles or some kind of lighting, what we call sympathetic magic — where you imitate what is going on in nature in some way,” she said.
One year, her congregation, composed of about 10 members, half of whom are from Santa Fe, did a group meditation focusing on Newgrange, a 5,200-year-old passage tomb located in the Boyne Valley in Ireland. It was constructed by Stone Age farmers so that its alcoves were aligned with the solstice sun.
“We did the meditation as though we were in the chamber in Newgrange,” Liles said.
Solstice seekers in New Mexico — marked by the sacred Zia symbol — need not go so far, whether physically or imagined, to view architectural solar events.
Both Chaco Culture National Historical Park and Aztec Ruins National Monument in northwestern New Mexico offer such viewings. Each Dec. 21, visitors gather to watch the sunrise at Chaco and then gather again at Aztec to watch it set.
“A lot of these ancient buildings contain architectural elements that are aligned with activity in the sky, so sometimes it might just be a window that the moon is going to shine through on a certain day,” said Nathan Hatfield, a supervisory park ranger for interpretation. “In the case of Aztec West, the back wall is aligned with both the sunrise of the summer solstice and the sunset of the winter solstice. You can be standing along the back wall looking to the horizon, and you could draw a straight line, and it would line up with where the sun sets on the horizon skyline.
“Architects and builders used their architecture to create a calendar of sorts on the surface of the Earth,” Hatfield said. “They weren’t just functional buildings; they actually provided a purpose for the ancestral people to mark time.”
The field of study, archaeoastronomy, is explained to 30 to 60 guests before the solar events, he said.
“The park rangers can wax poetic, but then we take a step back and let the visitors be in the moment and observe something that people have been observing for a thousand years,” he said. “It’s a bucket list kind of thing. Some folks have been waiting to see this for their entire life. It’s a very meaningful experience.”
Hatfield said it’s humbling to watch such a contemplative event on hallowed ground.
“We can still look at the same sky that people were observing a thousand years ago. We can observe it in 2022 as they did in 1022, and I think that’s humbling for people to be so grounded and to know there are some things we can count on in this life. The movement of the sun is something we can rely on.”