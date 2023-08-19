BERNALILLO — Cartoonist Ricardo Caté couldn't figure out why a man dressed as Doctor Strange was hanging around his booth at this summer's Comic-Con International conference in San Diego.
The costumed stranger reached under his cloak to pull something out, as if to offer some sort of gift to the creator of the comic strip Without Reservations, which runs six times a week in The New Mexican.
Was it a prize of some kind?
Nope, just a beer, which Caté said he happily accepted. The two talked for awhile, before another visitor appeared. This one did have an award to present: news that the Santo Domingo Pueblo member was being awarded the International Inkpot Award by Comic-Con International for his commitment to excellence.
"I wasn't expecting it," Caté said as he toiled away on comic strip panels to sell at this weekend's Indian Market. He smiled as he recalled the almost furtive way the award was given to him at the major comic conference.
Caté said the Doctor Strange guy took video of the scene, and it shows a clearly surprised cartoonist making a Macaulay Culkin-like face of shock, as if he has just tried stinging aftershave lotion for the first time.
Now he expresses comic remorse at having worn a T-shirt with a logo on it that says: "I attended the 2023 International Comic-Con and All I Got Was This T-Shirt."
"And then I got this award," he said.
Though he doesn't work for awards, money or fame, Caté acknowledges he's gained notoriety in some circles, perhaps because the strip takes daily aim — wryly, satirically, sometimes just goofily — at targets like political arrogance, white dominance, daily life on the reservation and the struggle many Native Americans go through to survive in a land that seems, in the artist's comic hands, absurd at best and tragic at worst.
Sometimes, the humor is strictly domestic; the kind that applies to Everyman and Everywoman. In a memorable and beloved instance, Caté's dad character says to his female partner, "We need to have a parent/teacher conference," as their child stands in between them.
"But we've been homeschooling him," the woman replies.
In Caté's satiric world, former President Donald Trump gets what he deserves when he's bedridden with a case of COVID, and Santa Claus can't get on the pueblo to deliver presents on Christmas Eve because of pandemic closures.
His eyeless characters — a physical trait Caté borrowed from Reg Smythe's comic strip character Andy Capp — command attention and laughs as they navigate a world that seems to make little sense to them.
Caté, 59, acknowledges he sometimes stops short of going all out with a racial, ethnic or political theme.
"I could easily come up with a daily cartoon that would offend every non-Native," he said.
By digging a little deeper for irony, he said he can draw attention to the truth — "and sometimes the truth hurts."
Caté grew up in the era of four-channel television sets on which late night reruns of the The Ernie Kovacs Show, first-run episodes of Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In and Hee Haw tickled his funny bone. He still recalls a Kovacs skit in which the ahead-of-his time television funnyman, clad in stereotypical Native American attire, pulls an arrow out of a quiver on his back, fires the projectile, then waits as the arrow makes its way around the world and lands firmly in Kovacs' back.
Upon initiating his first comic strip about Native Americans in 2005 for the Southern Ute Drum newspaper in Colorado, Caté was asked by the editor to make it about Native Americans. Up to that point, his comics featured what he calls "generic" characters.
He recalled telling himself he might have to present some of the protagonists as if they were stereotypical Hollywood types of Western films of old — "loincloth, buckskin pants, feathers, braids," he said.
"I'd have to draw them like that. How else would they know they were Native?"
That approach with his two main characters — the eyeless Chief and equally eyeless General, who resembles, but is not, a guy named Custer — works nicely. Caté freely moves them from time period to time period as need be. He said no one questions the approach. If they did, he said, he would simply say, "It's a cartoon."
An artist since his adolescent days, he approached The New Mexican in the autumn of 2006 with the idea of running his original, hand-drawn, black-and-white comics in the daily newspaper. He was thinking of calling it Caté World, he said.
At that time, former newspaper staffer Bernadette Garcia, who was in charge of the comics page, asked if Caté could color them by hand. When he paused to consider the idea, Garcia asked him to confirm he could do so by saying he had "no reservations" about the idea.
That's when he decided on the title Without Reservations. October will mark the 17th anniversary of the comic strip. Caté said he does not want to see it syndicated or go elsewhere because keeping it in one paper "makes it unique."
"And that's A-OK with us," said New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus. "He's a singular voice for the newspaper."
Caté also makes larger panel comic strips he sells as art, and he's working on a book of pandemic-related comics he put together over the past few years.
Meanwhile, he balances his work as a cartoonist with stand-up comedy gigs, spending time with his three adult children and caring for his mother, who still lives near him on the pueblo.
He said he's not sure how many more years he will keep drawing the strip. He thinks in a few years he will "come full circle and get back to drawing to entertain myself and not so much others," as he did as a child, teen and young man.
The International Comic-Con award is nice, Caté said. It reinforces the idea he has arrived, but it hasn't otherwise changed his life. Looking around his somewhat cramped studio space, he said that as long as he has construction paper and canvases to draw on, and plenty of bottled water and a bag of peanuts, he'll be just fine.
But he wonders about a dream he experienced twice about seven or eight years ago that speaks to the fame and fear that can come with a sense of celebrity.
In the dream, he is painting when a stranger comes up and asks him, "Are you Ricardo Caté?"
"Yes," Caté replies.
At which point the stranger pulls out a handgun and — "Pow!" as Caté describes it — shoots him down.
It gives him pause for thought, he said.
"Am I going to piss someone off that much?"