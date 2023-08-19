081023_GC_RicardoCate01rgb.jpg

Cartoonist Ricardo Caté of Santo Domingo Pueblo takes a break from painting canvases in preparation of Indian Market in his new studio Aug. 10 in Bernalillo.  Caté recently received the International Inkpot Award by Comic-Con International for his commitment to excellence. 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

BERNALILLO — Cartoonist Ricardo Caté couldn't figure out why a man dressed as Doctor Strange was hanging around his booth at this summer's Comic-Con International conference in San Diego.

The costumed stranger reached under his cloak to pull something out, as if to offer some sort of gift to the creator of the comic strip Without Reservations, which runs six times a week in The New Mexican.

Was it a prize of some kind?

A collection of comics produced by cartoonist Ricardo Caté during the pandemic that will be turned into a book that will be titled Without Reservations, The Covid Years.
Caté works on a canvas of a comic strip originally produced for The New Mexican at his new art studio Aug. 10 in Bernalillo.
Cartoonist Ricardo Caté of Santo Domingo Pueblo works on a canvas of a comic strip originally produced for The New Mexican at his new art studio Aug. 10 in Bernalillo. 

