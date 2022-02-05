When Lee Garcia thinks of his new role as a Santa Fe city councilor, he falls back on the wisdom of friends, family and constituents.
"Just be you and do what you think is right," he said. "That is why we were voted into office."
It's a credo Garcia, 45, believes is serving him well in his first days at City Hall, where he and fellow rookie City Councilor Amanda Chavez are navigating the position while trying to find a balance between work and home life.
"It has been good," said Garcia, who's been a councilor for a month. "Somewhat slow, but there is a lot of things to get acquainted with."
For her part, Chavez, 36, said she is adjusting to the onslaught of information that comes to the city's eight councilors.
"I am jumping in and really observing and learning at the same time," she said. "There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of work that I am passionate to see get done."
Chavez and Garcia won their seats in competitive races last November. Chavez captured District 4 with a convincing victory over Rebecca Romero in the race to succeed JoAnne Vigil Coppler, while Garcia pulled one of the biggest local political upsets in recent memory, defeating heavily favored District 3 incumbent Roman "Tiger" Abeyta.
The race had clear implications for Mayor Alan Webber, who has experienced a fairly receptive response from the council since taking office in 2018.
Vigil Coppler, who gave up her seat to run against Webber, often was one of the mayor's foils during her time on the council. Abeyta, who campaigned with Webber during the 2018 election and backed many of the mayor's proposals during his first term, headed the council's influential Finance Committee.
On one November evening, Webber lost both his greatest rival and one of his strongest allies.
How the two freshman councilors will align politically remains to be seen, although Garcia has already shown he's more than willing to go against the majority of his colleagues. He was the only councilor to vote against John Blair as Webber's selection for city manager and was one of two to vote against Blair's job description for a deputy city manager position the city has been hoping to fill.
At the time, Garcia said he felt the city should have fielded a more robust candidate search and reiterated his point during a recent interview.
"Given such a high profile position in the city, I felt that there should have been probably more opportunity or a little more work in searching for diverse candidates to give the council an opportunity to evaluate that person," he said.
He said the morning after the meeting he contacted Blair to offer his support.
"We do need to work together cohesively to create a better Santa Fe," he said.
In her first weeks, Chavez's votes have not been as prominent as Garcia's, although she pointed to Webber and a host of city staff and directors as integral toward getting acclimated to her new position.
A special education director for Santa Fe Public Schools, Chavez mostly campaigned on improving outcomes for the city's youth and tamping down gun violence. She said she sees her job at the school district as a boost, allowing her to help strengthen relationships between the district, law enforcement and the city to help create programs and initiatives geared toward kids.
"My goals are youth, so I find it as an exciting opportunity," she said. "My goal is to put opportunities for youth at the center of anything going on at the city."
Chavez said she feels like her ideas align well with fellow District 4 representative Jamie Cassutt, who has a background in public health.
"I love that [District 4] has two councilors that are willing to collaborate and pull our hearts and brains together to do what is right for our community," Chavez said. "I have leaned on her a lot, but I think our city employees are really who guide us on that path."
Chavez, a mother of two, acknowledged her day job and work on the council require a balancing act of sorts, but one she's accustomed to performing. She noted the workload was no heavier than when she worked as a principal at César Chávez Elementary.
"We were a school, but we also did wraparound services," she said. "It was multiple jobs in one, and I worked day and night to roll those programs out."
She added the school district provides up to 40 hours a year for employees dedicated to public service, which comes in handy as she gets her footing at City Hall.
Garcia, who owns and operates a tire store on Airport Road, also is pulled in many directions. But he said he's working on striking a solid balance between his council and business responsibilities, calling the effort a "work in progress."
"There are a lot of things that need to be given my attention on the council side," he said. "But my business is still my bread and butter. So I just have to empower more employees and give them better opportunities to take charge and be the leaders."
Garcia said he's spent much of his first month getting acquainted with various city departments and plans to use his first few months to help see through initiatives and projects that were approved or in the pipeline prior to his election.
He noted improvements to Jaguar Road, the completion of the Southside Teen Center and the Santa Fe Regional Airport improvement project as three of the more important projects already underway in his district.
"You have to get your sea legs under you, and I really feel like there is always a good opportunity at the beginning to discover a good base," he said.
Though Garcia said he isn't afraid of change, it has to come in balance with Santa Fe's past. It's a theme he said he intends to follow throughout his time on the council.
"Change is inevitable, but you don't want to lose where you came from," he said. "If you lose where you came from, you don't know where you are going. You lose the flavor of Santa Fe."
Cassutt, elected in 2019, said she's excited to have fresh ideas on the council, especially as the city moves to modernize some of its processes and polices.
She said a variety of experiences and ideas is always a benefit to making good policy, as long as councilors are able to disagree and debate productively.
"Your idea might not be able to work for whatever reason," Cassutt said. "But it is really about how we continue to work toward that goal and bounce ideas off each other."
Some of those ideas are time consuming: Chavez noted a recent vote to overhaul some of the council's procedural rules lasted until early in the morning.
"I hadn't realized we had taken that long," she said, "but I learned a lot from it."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.