Through annexation and a flood of new housing developments, Santa Fe has welcomed many new residents to the city over the past decade — though much of that development has been unevenly spread across the city.
The 2020 census reported the city’s population ballooned by nearly 30 percent since 2010, an increase of about 20,000 residents, though a large portion came via annexation of populated areas in Santa Fe County.
The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission for the past few months has been tasked with recommending new City Council district boundaries for the council to consider, ultimately landing on five prospective maps.
The new plan, according to city code, should be put to a vote by the City Council three months prior to a municipal election. The goal is to have new district maps to present to the council for approval in July.
According to a presentation from Albuquerque-based Research and Polling, Inc., each district should have between 20,783 and 22,969 residents, based on federal guidelines.
The districts cannot be gerrymandered by racial or other demographic lines.
District 4, which is currently located in the center of the city primarily between Cerrillos Road, Yucca Street and Interstate 25, is currently the furthest from the target size, with about 13 percent more residents than acceptable.
All the other districts are within an acceptable 5 percent deviation from allowed population limits and were designed in 2015, following the city’s annexation of some 13,200 residents in 2014.
Based on what she knows about city development trends, District 4 Councilor Jamie Cassutt said she was not surprised to see the population growth in her south-central district.
“D4 is where the most amount of development has been happening,” Cassutt said. “The most amount of growth has been happening [there]. If you look at the amount of housing projects in the pipeline, D4 is by a large amount has the most. This was not at all surprising.”
Cassutt said she “didn’t think it was [her] place” to have an opinion about any of the proposals currently open for review, outside of some mixed feelings about losing a portion of her constituency.
The city will continue a series of public meetings to gather public feedback on the map proposals, including one 5:30 p.m. May 24 at the Main Library.
“My voice has a lot of opportunity to be heard,” Cassutt said. “What is most important about these public meetings is that the community’s voices are heard.”
The first two draft maps, Concept A and A-1, have the fewest changes of any of the five proposals.
Both would change the borders between City Council District 4 and District 2 by switching the southwestern portion of the current District 4 boundaries from South St. Francis Drive to Yucca Street. Everything west of Yucca Street currently in District 4 would move to District 2.
The two maps differ when it comes to the area around Jaguar Road. Concept A would move a portion of the neighborhood around Jaguar Road out of District 3 and into District 4, while Concept A-1 takes residents around the Jemez and Airport Road intersections and adds them into District 4.
Concept A-2 would shake up District 3 by moving a precinct encompassing a large swath of land between N.M. 599, Cerrillos Road, Jaguar Drive and Interstate 25 to District 4.
District 1 doesn’t change in Concept A, A-1 or A-2.
The final two draft maps are the most distinctive of the five maps and would completely alter all four council districts.
Concept B would take District 4, currently in the middle of the city, and elongate it west.
Under Concept B, Airport Road/Rodeo Road would act as a boundary between Districts 3 and 4, with all the neighborhoods north of the thoroughfare going to District 4, and the neighborhoods south moving to District 3.
Concept C would also see District 4 swallow neighborhoods currently in District 3, but also stretch north into what is currently District 1. Under Concept C, District 4 would extend up Cerrillos Road to Baca Street.
District 1, which currently existed as a north Santa Fe district, would include more of the city’s central area.