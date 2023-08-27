“I love the mountain view,” James Harris said Thursday while looking out over the runway of the Santa Fe Regional Airport. “It reminds me of Afghanistan.”

Harris, who spent eight years in the Marine Corps, took the helm as airport manager in November after heading the Clovis Regional Airport in Eastern New Mexico. His goals for Santa Fe’s airport carry an air of military precision.

While many Santa Feans are used to driving the hour to catch flights out of the much larger Albuquerque International Sunport, Harris said in the past few years Santa Fe’s airport “has turned a corner” and more residents are viewing it as a convenient local option for air travel.

