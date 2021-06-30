The legalization of recreational marijuana generated the most attention during the regular and special legislative sessions earlier this year. But lawmakers passed dozens of other pieces of legislation that may touch the lives of everyday New Mexicans.
Among the higher-profile bills signed into law by the governor that go into effect by July 1:
- Senate Bill 10 repealed a half-century-old law that criminalized abortion in New Mexico. The 1969 statute had been unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that found overly restrictive state government regulations of abortion unconstitutional. But amid concerns the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn or weaken that decision, some of the state's leading Democrats made the repeal a top priority after an effort two years prior failed.
- Known as Roxy's Law, Senate Bill 32 bans trapping, snares and the use of wildlife poison on public land in New Mexico. The law, named after an 8-year-old dog who was caught and killed by a neck snare at Santa Cruz Lake in 2018, establishes misdemeanor penalties for violations of the anti-trapping measure. The law contains exceptions, including religious and ceremonial purposes. Trapping on private and tribal land is still allowed.
- Senate Bill 1 expands the Local Economic Development Act as part of an effort to draw big job-creating projects to New Mexico. The law allows a portion of some state and local gross receipts tax and other revenue from the construction of large projects to be placed into a fund to help recruit more of those large projects and to replenish the assistance for smaller projects.
- House Bill 20 will require private employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers. The law contains a yearlong administrative delay designed to help businesses, as well as the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, prepare for the new mandate.
- Senate Bill 93 creates a central state agency to develop and upgrade New Mexico's inadequate broadband system.
- Senate Bill 94 allows college athletes to earn compensation from the use of their name, image or likeness. Until recently, the NCAA prohibited students from profiting from their roles as amateur athletes.
- New Mexico’s infrastructure funding process will be more transparent under House Bill 55, which requires the state to publish a searchable database showing how each lawmaker spends capital outlay dollars, aka "pork."
- Senate Bill 71 creates the Patients’ Debt Collection Protection Act, which prohibits collection actions for health care services and debt for indigent patients.
- Senate Bill 140 updates and clarifies the state’s child support laws to put them in compliance with federal law, averting the loss of $147.5 million in funding. The changes are also expected to increase child support collections because the measure would cut the retroactive arrears time frame, also referred to as the look-back period, from 12 years to three years.
- Senate Bill 121 authorizes the New Mexico Finance Authority to issue and sell state transportation project bonds for $234.6 million to fund eligible road projects around the state.
- Senate Bill 84 creates a Community Solar Act, allowing residents and businesses to develop community solar facilities within the service area of electric utility entities and rural electric cooperatives. The bill requires 30 percent of each community solar project to serve low-income residents.
- House Bill 43 creates the Black Education Act, which requires the state to develop programs and curricula to teach Black history and culture. The law also creates a Black education liaison in the state Public Education Department and a Black education advisory council.
