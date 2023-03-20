Now that a bill aimed at blocking Holtec International from building an underground storage site for spent nuclear fuel has been signed into law, a big question looms: Can this new state law, which appears to conflict with federal authority on nuclear oversight, stop the multi-billion dollar project in Southeastern New Mexico?
As you might expect with a longtime, contentious issue, it depends on who you ask.
The new law bars the state from issuing permits to build and operate a temporary storage site for high-level nuclear waste unless a permanent underground facility already exists. The state also must consent to having the site within its borders.
The purpose is to prevent what Holtec critics say is an effort to create an indefinite storage site in New Mexico for spent fuel from commercial nuclear plants, given there is no place to dispose of this waste and no current plans to build one.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to issue a license to Holtec in the coming weeks that would go for 40 years. Up to 10,000 casks of waste would be deposited there.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, who sponsored the bill, said the state can’t override the commission’s authority to issue Holtec the license, but it can decline to approve permits for the site.
“We have hopefully closed the door on the facility being built here,” Steinborn said.
In fact, Holtec acknowledged the state’s permitting authority in its environmental impact statement, Steinborn said.
But an advocate for the project said the state has overstepped in ways that won’t hold up in court.
The legislation runs counter to the Atomic Energy Act — which preempts state law when it comes to nuclear power — and goes against the constitution’s commerce and supremacy clauses, giving the federal government sole authority over radioactive safety, said John Heaton, chairman of the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance.
“That was very carefully explained to the Legislature,” said Heaton, whose organization is selling the land for the storage site, which is expected to be built between Carlsbad and Hobbs.
The state can’t arbitrarily deny permits to Holtec because it’s dealing in spent nuclear fuel, Heaton said. Not only is it discriminatory, but it violates a federal law that says nuclear material cannot be the basis for rejecting a permit, he said.
The state has the authority to regulate emissions, groundwater discharges and how hazardous waste is handled, but it must treat Holtec like any other business, Heaton said.
Still, Steinborn and other opponents contend the Holtec project is different because of potential effects to groundwater, the hazards of shipping the waste by rail across the country and risks it poses to nearby communities and the area’s oil and gas sector.
In an email, a Holtec spokesman indicated the company planned to file a legal challenge.
“Passing a bill that is pre-empted by federal law and will be adjudicated accordingly in the courts is a counterproductive action that inhibits the state’s growth in the area of clean energy,” spokesman Patrick O’Brien wrote. “The project is safe, secure and does not impact the environment negatively and does not interfere with oil and gas production.”
Holtec has spent about $80 million in the past eight years pursuing construction of the site.
Proponents say a consolidated waste repository is needed to hold the castoff solid fuel now kept at 70 reactor sites in three dozen states, either in steel-lined casks, concrete pools or dry casks. Efficient waste storage, they say, is vital to increasing nuclear power, a carbon-free energy that will help combat climate change.
Still, no one seems to want such a site in their backyard.
The proposed Yucca Mountain disposal site in Nevada was derailed politically in the late 1990s, and subsequent efforts to revive it have floundered.
The Texas Legislature passed a law barring high-level nuclear waste sites in response to a different company looking to build one there.
New Mexico lawmakers decided not to follow suit with a blanket ban but instead chose to bar interim spent-fuel sites based on the state’s authority to withhold permits, Steinborn said, adding it will be harder to fight in court.
Giving the state the final say also was important to codify into law, he said.
Heaton argued the project has drawn ample consent. Former Gov. Susana Martinez enthusiastically approved of it, as did the 2016 Legislature in a memorial, he said.
It also has garnered avid support from local leaders and residents because it will create 350-plus jobs and inject billions of dollars into the regional economy, Heaton said.
But Steinborn countered sentiments have clearly changed — both among political leaders and the state’s residents — as they’ve learned more about the nuclear storage site’s potential hazards.
The bill passing and becoming law is the most salient evidence of that change, Steinborn said.
A Holtec critic noted the law mirrors key language in the federal law that states a permanent storage facility is required before temporary sites can be created.
It’s incorrect for Holtec and its allies to claim the state law contradicts federal law when the two are in tandem, said Don Hancock, director of nuclear waste safety for the nonprofit Southwest Research and Information Center.
Considering the time and money Holtec invested fighting the bill, it viewed the legislation as significant, Hancock said.