Now that a bill aimed at blocking Holtec International from building an underground storage site for spent nuclear fuel has been signed into law, a big question looms: Can this new state law, which appears to conflict with federal authority on nuclear oversight, stop the multi-billion dollar project in Southeastern New Mexico?

As you might expect with a longtime, contentious issue, it depends on who you ask.

The new law bars the state from issuing permits to build and operate a temporary storage site for high-level nuclear waste unless a permanent underground facility already exists. The state also must consent to having the site within its borders.