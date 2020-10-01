Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico have settled around 3,500 per week, with 3,496 new claims filed the week ending Sept. 26, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico has had fewer than 4,000 initial weekly claims for five straight weeks, which is the lowest level since the pandemic started in mid-March but still about four times higher than pre-pandemic norms, Labor Department statistics show.
Santa Fe County dropped to 189 weekly claims for the week ending Sept. 26, the second time the county has been below 200 claims since mid-March. Santa Fe County has had between 185 and 211 initial jobless claims for four weeks, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County had 10,044 people on the unemployment rolls on Sept. 28, the lowest number since May 4, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
The self-employed, contractors and gig workers filed 1,291 initial claims through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the week of Sept. 26. That was the lowest weekly filing since the self-employed were allowed to apply for jobless benefits in late April, according to Labor Department statistics.
Personal income nationwide decreased 2.7 percent in August, but that came largely as a result of the July 25 conclusion of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that added $600 to weekly unemployment payments, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.