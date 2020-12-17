Santa Fe County's initial jobless claims dropped to 347 for the week ending Dec. 12, the third week in a row that numbers have eased after soaring in the days following the state's second pandemic-related lockdown in November, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The county had 564, 603 and 986 initial claims for unemployment benefits the prior three weeks.
New Mexico dropped to 5,233 new claims, nearly reaching the number in the week preceding the lockdown.
Santa Fe County had 9,490 people collecting unemployment benefits Dec. 14. The county has been in the 9,000 range since Oct. 5, except for a brief dip to as low as 7,921 in the first half of November.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that personal income across the country dropped 10 percent in the third quarter. Every state saw a decrease, while New Mexico’s decline was 14.9 percent, falling in the middle group of states.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Dec. 6-Dec.12: 5,233 (1,268 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Dec. 5: 6.71 percent, up 0.65 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, down 0.1 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
