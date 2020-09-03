Santa Fe County’s initial jobless claims have dropped five weeks in a row to their lowest total since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In all, 232 people filed new claims for regular unemployment benefits for the week ending Aug. 29, according to the state Department of Workforce Solutions.
The number is the fewest since 53 people sought benefits the week of March 14, just before mass layoffs started.
Statewide, new jobless claims fell to 4,133, also the lowest weekly tally since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The self-employed, contractors and gig workers in New Mexico filed 1,457 initial claims for the week ending Aug. 29, the fewest since the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program started at the end of April.
New Mexico had 89,940 people on the unemployment rolls the week ending Aug. 22, the first time that number has been below 90,000 since April 18, according to Labor Department statistics.
