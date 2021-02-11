Santa Fe County had 255 new applicants for unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending Feb. 6, a 65-person drop from the prior week, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
But the county’s total number of jobless workers collecting benefits increased to 7,618 from 7,298 during the week ending Feb. 8.
With limited indoor dining restored Wednesday in the state’s largest cities, the number of unemployed food preparation and service workers may drop in coming weeks. But for the week ending Feb. 8, New Mexico had 18,390 restaurant workers receiving jobless benefits, a number that has been flat for five weeks.
Until October, there were a similar number of unemployed retail employees and office workers. Since then, retail has recovered more quickly than office jobs. New Mexico had 8,999 jobless retail workers Feb. 8 and 10,871 unemployed office and administrative support workers, according to Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Jan. 30-Feb. 6: 3,908 (1,143 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Jan. 23-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 16-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 9-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 2-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Jan. 30: 5.20 percent, down 0.19 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
