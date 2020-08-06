New claims for unemployment benefits fell substantially across New Mexico, in Santa Fe County and among the self-employed for the week ending Aug. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Labor and New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Statewide claims dropped 17.3 percent to 5,997, the lowest since July 4 after two weeks with more than 7,000 claims, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state has 139,489 people on the unemployment rolls while Santa Fe County has 11,728, its lowest number in four weeks. In Santa Fe County, new claims fell 32.9 percent to 310, the lowest since June 27, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims by the self-employed, contractors and gig workers statewide fell 27.8 percent from 3,768 to 2,719 for the week ending Aug. 1, Labor Department data shows.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico was 12.08 percent the week ending July 25, a full percentage point higher than the national rate of 11 percent, according to the Labor Department.
WalletHub has ranked New Mexico No. 47 for two weeks among the least recovered states. The ranking is based on changes in unemployment claims from a year ago, from the start of the year and comparing March 16 to July 27 to the same period last year.
