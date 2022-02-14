Republicans are showing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham no love on Valentine's Day.
A group with ties to the Republican Governors Association launched a six-figure ad buy Monday portraying Lujan Grisham, a Democrat seeking a second four-year term, as soft on crime.
"New Mexico faces a crime crisis," the narrator says at the beginning of the 30-second ad, which is running in the Albuquerque media market, as well as digitally.
"Violent crime surging. Record homicides. Illegal drugs. But Michelle Lujan Grisham has a long record of working against law enforcement," the narrator continues.
"As county commissioner, she denied funding for extra deputies. As governor, she stripped away legal protections for police. Even vetoed higher payouts to families of officers killed in the line of duty. Tell Governor Lujan Grisham: stop playing politics with public safety."
State Solutions Inc., which moneytrails.org describes as a nonprofit formed by the Republican Governors Association "that pays for ads attacking Democratic gubernatorial candidates," is responsible for the ad.
"As the state's crime crisis continues to grow, families know Michelle Lujan Grisham refused to fight for the safety of New Mexicans her entire career," Will Reinert, a spokesman for the association, said in a statement. "At every point in Lujan Grisham’s career she’s failed to provide police with proper support to fight back against rises in crime, and no amount of false promises heading into an election will alter her dangerous record."
The New Mexican has reached out to the governor's campaign spokeswoman for comment.
