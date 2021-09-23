A new game show with an unconventional format will be filmed in Albuquerque, the state Film Office announced Thursday.
Contestants will win money even when they don't give the correct answer, so long as they convince others their answer is right.
"In this game you don't have to be the smartest person in the room to win, you just have to convince everyone that you are," the state Film Office said in a statement.
The show will be produced by Nobody’s Hero and directed by Alan Carter. Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash will serve as executive producers, and around 60 local crew members will work on the production.
"We’re thrilled to be producing this series in New Mexico," Potts said in a statement. "The state’s competitive tax incentive, coupled with its incredible sound stage and facilities at Albuquerque Studios, make it an ideal home for the project."
Amber Dodson, who is in charge of the state Film Office, said: "New Mexico is not just a place for feature films and narrative television series, we welcome game shows too, and are happy this new production has landed here in our state."
