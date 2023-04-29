As New Mexico's droughts grow longer and more frequent under climate change, depleting water supplies, a mostly untapped source lies underground: brackish water.
Water managers and scientists are exploring how to extract and treat this salty water, found in aquifers throughout New Mexico, to bolster the state's water supply, which has become strained by the 23-year drought coupled with population growth.
State leaders are taking two vital steps to make brackish water more viable.
One is to craft rules to cover how the water is treated, including through desalination, and to determine the levels of minerals and other impurities that would be acceptable, depending on whether it's for drinking, irrigation or industrial use.
The other is funding to do the preliminary work.
Money to pay for drafting rules and conducting pilot projects to withdraw brackish water and make it usable was added to the final state budget during this year's legislative session. State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who sponsored the funding bill, said a small desalination plant can be built for $5 million, a surprisingly low price to supply water to a community in a state that is becoming more arid.
"Water is the next oil," Muñoz said in an interview. "We're in the high desert. You know, $5 million to do a desalination plant and figure out what works for us is not a lot of expense."
Brackish water, which tends to pool at depths below a freshwater aquifer, can be desalinated in smaller amounts with community plants or on a more massive scale with a big facility, such as one that was recently built in El Paso for about $90 million.
Brackish water could provide a more economical alternative, tapping water that is "pretty much everywhere" in New Mexico, Muñoz said. By contrast, he pointed to an enormous pipeline known as the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project being built now costs on the high side of $2 billion and still hasn't supplied any water to the communities. That pipeline will funnel water 300 miles from Lake Powell, a reservoir severely depleted by the prolonged drought.
Brackish water often gets mixed into the contaminated "produced water" formed when oil operators do hydraulic fracturing or fracking.
The produced water can be desalinated and cleaned up enough for industrial use, Muñoz said, such as manufacturing concrete at a batching plant or cooling Facebook servers at the Meta Data Center in Los Lunas, he said.
This would be preferable to diverting large quantities of water from rivers or groundwater wells that should be used for drinking and irrigation, Muñoz said.
To get the effort started, the state Environment Department will receive $2.9 million to draft rules for produced water that will cover brackish water extraction, treatment and use, said Adrian Avila, chief of staff for the state Senate Finance Committee.
The agency will get an additional $2.1 million later to complete the rule-making under the 2019 Produced Water Act, Avila said, which encourages the fossil fuel industry to reuse and treat this water.
The State Engineer's Office will receive $35 million to explore various ways to boost the state's water supply, including through the use of brackish water.
“Alternative water sources provide an opportunity to bolster supply and offset some impacts of climate change to surface water and groundwater resources," State Engineer Mike Hamman wrote in an email. "Exploring alternative water sources and their appropriate applications will be an important part of adapting to a warmer, more arid environment in New Mexico.”
Money also will be available for research, particularly at New Mexico State University and the New Mexico Institute for Mining and Technology because they already have programs delving into brackish water, Avila said.
Avila said the Environment Department must establish rules before money can be disbursed to develop brackish water systems — a process the agency estimates will take two years to finish.
The rules are necessary so companies and researchers know what the water quality standards are before they begin work, Avila said.
There have been discussions about pilot projects that could be done in several regions where the geology and the uses would vary, he said.
For instance, in Rio Rancho, the treated water would be for drinking; in the Hatch and Las Cruces areas, it would be irrigation; in Four Corners and the Permian Basin, the produced water could be recycled for different nonresidential uses.
Ashok Ghosh, a mechanical engineering professor at New Mexico Tech, said he was glad more money would be available to delve into brackish water. With the help of $1.3 million in grants from the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Energy Department, he and two partners have developed a filtering system for brackish well water that is effective and would be reasonably priced, he said.
A big reason desalination hasn't caught on is the cost has been high, Ghosh said.
"The cost of desalination can be very expensive if you're not careful," he said.
Subterranean brackish water is easier to treat than ocean water because the salt content is much lower, Ghosh said. Conversely, he said, produced water is more challenging to clean because it contains other contaminants.
If he could obtain more funding, he could expand the research team to develop larger commercial systems that could handle different types of brackish water, Ghosh said.
Muñoz said some environmental groups have resisted the idea of treating and reusing produced water on a mass scale because they think operators simply will inject it back into the aquifers — a practice that has caused earthquakes.
He said that was never his aim. He wants to tap a bountiful and unused resource to provide communities with affordable water and meet the state's increasing demands amid a changing climate.
"The availability of good, clean water close to a location — maybe the well is $5 million, and maybe the desalination is $10 million — you could get water almost everywhere you needed to get," Muñoz said.