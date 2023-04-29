As New Mexico's droughts grow longer and more frequent under climate change, depleting water supplies, a mostly untapped source lies underground: brackish water. 

Water managers and scientists are exploring how to extract and treat this salty water, found in aquifers throughout New Mexico, to bolster the state's water supply, which has become strained by the 23-year drought coupled with population growth.

State leaders are taking two vital steps to make brackish water more viable. 

Recommended for you