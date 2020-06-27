Workers in New Mexico who lost their jobs before the novel coronavirus pandemic could qualify for another 13 weeks of benefits, the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced Friday.
The new Federal-State Extended Benefits program applies to people whose 39 weeks of pre-pandemic unemployment benefits and first 13 weeks of additional assistance through a federal pandemic aid program have expired, the department said.
New Mexico qualifies for the extended benefits program because its unemployment rate exceeds 5 percent, according to a news release.
The Workforce Solutions Department will issue written notifications to all jobless workers who are eligible. People can apply for the additional aid by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 877-664-6984 or by visiting the claims page on the agency's website and clicking “Apply for Extended Benefits.”
