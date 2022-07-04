ESPAÑOLA — When John Ramon Vigil was elected mayor of Española in March, the 26-year-old became the third member of his family to hold the position.
His uncle, John Block Jr., served as mayor in the 1940s — having been elected at 27 — and his aunt, Consuelo Salazar-Thompson, was the first woman to hold the position.
Not everyone in the city reacted positively to Vigil following in his family’s footsteps. Before he took office after the election, the police chief, city clerk and deputy city clerk resigned and the fire chief retired.
The city also is in the process of hiring a new top executive, a job that became vacant long before the election and wasn’t filled by the previous mayor.
The city has selected two finalists for the city manager position — Eunice City Manager Jordan Yutzy and Leisa Haynes, who is a former city manager of Rio Communities in Valencia County. She was fired from the position in 2020, according to the Valencia County News-Bulletin, though the reason was unclear.
“I believe wholeheartedly, [the resignations] were due to my election,” Vigil said. “Our city needs to be responsive to our constituency, and in the past, I believe that that hasn’t been occurring. … So I think it ultimately barrels down to accountability.”
Vigil’s opponent in the mayoral election, incumbent Javier Sanchez, wrote in a statement while change is expected between administrations, it is not imperative.
“New administrations will create turnover. That’s natural. But giving people a reason to stay is what will determine success. You have to make your staff feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves,” Sanchez wrote. “I am proud of the men and women who worked hard to call Española home and [I’m] sad to see them leave.”
The city recently appointed Mizel A. Garcia, a veteran of the Albuquerque police department with 27 years of experience, as the permanent police chief. But the other vacant positions are currently filled by interim appointees, and timetables have not been given for when permanent appointments will be made.
The mayor said Española is trying something new to fill its vacant city manager position.
“For the city manager position, a lot of times past administrations would always come in with somebody pre-selected,” Vigil said. “I wanted to move away from that aspect.”
The city hired a professional recruiter to look for “qualified” candidates with experience running municipal governments, he said.
“For too long, we’ve placed managers in here that are trying to learn on the job instead of individuals that, I think, are already capable of doing the job,” he added.
Former Española Public Schools Superintendent Janette Archuleta is serving as the interim city manager. She did not apply for the permanent position, the city said in a news release.
Police regime change
Roger Jimenez, Española’s former police chief, said he resigned solely because Vigil, a former city councilor, had won the mayor’s race. As a councilor, Jimenez said, Vigil constantly created obstacles for his department and stifled its progress.
“He never showed anybody respect when he was a city councilor, or even when he was just a citizen. Why would he show them respect as the mayor of the city of Española? And now he’s wondering why they’re leaving,” Jimenez said. “They wanted to work for Mayor Sanchez. They don’t want to work for Mayor Vigil.”
The former chief’s conflict with Vigil dates back to November 2019, when Vigil strongly opposed his appointment from interim chief to the permanent position, Vigil said. While Jimenez’s appointment was approved in 2020, it was stalled for 28 weeks because of opposition from Vigil and other councilors.
Vigil said he opposed Jimenez’s appointment because “he had no administrative experience whatsoever prior to becoming chief of police. I was a big critic of him for that aspect. … He lacked any sort of qualifications [or] credentials.”
Jimenez said the mayor’s comment indicating he and others resigned due to a new level of accountability is “hypocrisy at its finest.”
He noted conspiracy charges the Española Police Department brought against Vigil in 2020 tied to text messages between Vigil and former city councilor Philip Chacon. The charges, which later were dismissed, included two counts of conspiracy and one count of unlawful interest in a public contract worth more than $50, all fourth-degree felonies, and one petty misdemeanor count of refusing to aid an officer.
Vigil was accused of communicating with Chacon about victims of violent crimes Chacon is accused of committing. He also was communicating with Chacon about property on McCurdy Road that was scheduled to be demolished as part of an initiative to clean up structures that don’t meet city codes, according to a criminal complaint. Chacon had a buyer’s contract for the property and wanted to halt the demolition, the complaint said, adding Vigil advised Chacon by text during a City Council meeting on what to say to councilors.
“I believe from Day One those charges were politically motivated by the former mayor and police chief to tarnish my reputation,” Vigil said.
Garcia, the new chief, first served as interim chief at Vigil’s request while the city conducted a search that drew 34 applicants.
An Española native, Garcia had recently retired from the Albuquerque department. He decided to throw his hat in the ring at the last minute.
“I have four kids, six grandkids and they all live in Albuquerque — my wife lives in Albuquerque. I wanted to make sure they were all comfortable,” he said of his decision to wait before applying. “That’s the only reason — not because I wasn’t sure. … I wanted my family to be sure.”
Jimenez said he had a phone call with Garcia and gave him advice on how to lead and interact with officers. But now, Jimenez said, “everything I told him not to do, he’s doing.”
Garcia’s salary is $115,000 a year, a big jump from Jimenez’s $84,000.
Jimenez said if Sanchez had been reelected, officers would have gotten a raise with the money that went to Garcia’s salary.
Garcia and Vigil denied the chief’s higher pay came from funds intended for officer raises. Vigil said it was made possible by a reduction in the municipal judge’s salary.
Garcia also said he is forgoing some benefits that actually save the city money.
“The pay that I’m getting now [is] less than what I was making at [the Albuquerque police department],” he said, adding, “The city is not paying into my [retirement]. … They’re also not paying my medical.”
Deputy Chief Jack Jones resigned from the department in June. He alleged Garcia yelled at him and that several officers are planning to move to other agencies.
Garcia acknowledged turnover in the department, largely due to lower wages than officers can earn elsewhere, but he denied yelling at Jones or other officers.
“I know how people play on things. … I try not to worry about that,” Garcia said. “I’m worried about the big picture items — I’m worried about property crime in Española. I’m worried about shoplifting, aggressive panhandling.”
For some, ‘it was just time’ to goOther former officials did not point directly to Vigil as their reason for resigning or retiring.
Former Española fire Chief Ron Padilla said after more than 23 years as a firefighter with the city, it was his time to go, regardless of who was mayor.
“It was just time,” he said. “I could have retired in 2018. I stuck around for a while, but it was time to retire.”
Angelica Serrano, who served as city clerk in Sanchez’s administration, also said it was her time to go. However, she did note the transition between administrations as a reason why many people may have resigned.
“A new administration does have their own agenda,” she said, “whether that be politically motivated or what they want to see done in the valley or how things would run moving forward.”
Española Director of Community Services Jeremy Maestas has been tasked with filling the void left by multiple departures in the City Clerk’s Office.
Along with Serrano and the deputy clerk, a records clerk also resigned, Maestas said. Filling the gaps while directing his own department has not been easy.
“It’s been challenging, but we’re doing great,” he said. “We’re all kind of balancing it out. I have a really good staff that understands, and they’re stepping up to the plate to help make sure that things are functioning accordingly.”
Maestas said he has no intention of applying for the full-time clerk position.
Vigil has struggled to find qualified candidates for the job, he said.
“I’ve had some individuals that I believe don’t understand the whole concept of [a] municipal clerk that have been applying,” he said.
A vision for the future
Vigil, a history major who was born and raised in Española, said he understands how the city can become better — in part by looking at its past.
“One of the things … that saddens me is how our communities evolved,” he said. “I constantly like to wish I could have grown up in a community [like what] I see [in the] history and pictures of its past.”
Vigil’s family has lived in Española for generations, which the mayor said helped shape him as a person.
Now he hopes to help shape Española’s future.
“Española, I believe, is more than what it is right now as a bedroom community,” he said.
“ It has the potential to really grow as a hub in Northern New Mexico so people aren’t just passing through on the way to Taos … [or] Santa Fe.”
In the meantime, Vigil said he has been helping out where he can to take care of city business with high numbers of vacant positions.
“The municipal clerk’s office had 100 percent turnover,” he said. “I help with answering phones [and] taking packages just to help fill the void. I see the role of mayor as a cheerleader for this community, and I’ll always be lifting up this town.”