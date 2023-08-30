Santa Fe Botanical Garden to study climate change with grant (copy)

The spring-fed pond at the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in 2019. The state’s wetlands tend to be stand-alone water bodies, leaving them unprotected under the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of the Clean Water Act.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Most of New Mexico’s waters will no longer be federally protected under a revised rule the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued this week in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The rule follows the high court’s decision that only wetlands with a direct and “relatively permanent” link to an established navigable waterway qualify for federal protection, erasing the previous standard that the two need only have a “significant nexus,” which could be indirect or even ecological.

As a result, the EPA has disqualified ephemeral waters produced by storms and many of the intermittent streams that only flow at certain times of the year — an estimated 90% of New Mexico’s waters.

