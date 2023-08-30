The spring-fed pond at the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in 2019. The state’s wetlands tend to be stand-alone water bodies, leaving them unprotected under the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of the Clean Water Act.
Most of New Mexico’s waters will no longer be federally protected under a revised rule the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued this week in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.
The rule follows the high court’s decision that only wetlands with a direct and “relatively permanent” link to an established navigable waterway qualify for federal protection, erasing the previous standard that the two need only have a “significant nexus,” which could be indirect or even ecological.
As a result, the EPA has disqualified ephemeral waters produced by storms and many of the intermittent streams that only flow at certain times of the year — an estimated 90% of New Mexico’s waters.
“The decision was really devastating, and this is an implementation of that,” said Rachel Conn, deputy director of Amigos Bravos, a Taos-based water advocacy group.
Citing state data, Conn said New Mexico has a combined 190,000 miles of ephemeral and intermittent streams, and only 6,700 miles of perennial waterways.
Removing federal protections from inconstant streams will leave them vulnerable to polluted discharges, she said. If someone dumps contaminants into an arroyo, a storm could wash them into rivers such as the Pecos and Rio Grande, primary sources of drinking water, she said.
Nationally, the EPA rule will strip protections from an estimated 63% of wetlands and 4.9 million miles of ephemeral waters, The Washington Post reported.
New Mexico is one of three states that have no authority to regulate polluted discharges from industry under the Clean Water Act. Regulation and permitting of the discharges must be done by EPA or must use the agency’s guidelines, including which waters qualify for protection.
Conn and other conservationists say this leaves New Mexico more at the mercy of Supreme Court rulings and ever changing federal politics, underscoring the need for the state to regulate its surface waters.
The court ruled on a case involving Mike and Chantell Sackett, a couple who bought a lakefront property in Idaho and filled in a wetland with sand and gravel to build a house.
The EPA ordered them to remove the fill and restore the wetland. The agency said the wetland was a U.S. water because the property was near a ditch linked to a creek that flowed into a navigable lake.
In May, the justices ruled 9-0 that EPA misapplied the law and agreed to do away with the significant nexus test. The court then ruled 5-4 to impose the stricter standard that a wetland must have a direct and relatively permanent link to a U.S. water.
The ruling came several months after the EPA reworked the navigable water rule to shield more waters that don’t flow or stand continuously.
The EPA tossed out this earlier rule and aligned with the court’s edicts to narrow the agency’s authority to regulate waterways.
“While I am disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case, EPA and Army have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, Tribes, and partners,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.
An environmental attorney said the difference between ephemeral and intermittent waters is the former occurs during storms and the latter is generated from snowmelt and other seasonal factors.
It’s unclear how the EPA will determine which intermittent streams are relatively permanent enough to remain protected, said Tannis Fox, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center.
Some people held out hope that the EPA might not slash protections for ephemeral waters because Justice Samuel Alito only mentioned “relatively permanent” when describing how a wetland must be connected to a navigable waterway, Fox said. He didn’t seem to be outright invalidating the more temporary waters from federal protection.
But EPA officials aren’t going to slice legal hairs when it comes to the high court, she said.
“They tried to hew closely to the decision — not do less than, not do more than,” Fox said.
In an email, state Environment Department spokesman Matt Maez said the EPA simply issued a “conforming rule” to the court’s ruling and contained no surprises.
The state plans to develop a permitting program to regulate surface water, independent of the federal government, Maez wrote.
In gaining this “primacy,” Conn said, the state could protect a much more extensive array of waters than what’s under EPA’s narrowing jurisdiction.
The Legislature approved $680,000 in the last session to aid regulators in establishing this oversight, it’s only enough to cover preliminary steps, Conn said. Plus, achieving primacy will take years — time the state’s waters don’t have if they’re unprotected, she said.
There are interim measures the state can take under the New Mexico Water Quality Act, such as imposing rules to prevent polluted discharges and harmful dredge-and-fill activities, Conn said.
But it will take political will and funding, she said.