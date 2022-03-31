Mariel Nanasi and her Santa Fe-based organization filed a lawsuit Thursday against Attorney General Hector Balderas, alleging he has failed to provide public records on his agency's contracts with outside counsel.
Many of the records Nanasi requested relate to Balderas' relationship with another New Mexico attorney, Marcus Rael. Nanasi and the group she heads, New Energy Economy, say in the complaint Balderas has used longtime friend Rael and Rael's Albuquerque law firm on many occasions to conduct state legal business.
She also sought records about the use of other firms and outside attorneys.
Nanasi, who filed her suit in state District Court in Santa Fe, says in the complaint she received some of the records she requested but far from all of them. She alleges Balderas violated the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act and contends he uses out-of-state firms that have donated to his political campaigns.
The lawsuit seeks records Nanasi says weren't turned over, plus attorney's fees and damages.
Rael's name surfaced last year when a company hoping to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico hired him for $400 an hour. A few months later, Balderas endorsed the merger plan of PNM, Iberdrola of Spain and Avangrid of Connecticut.
A state Public Regulation Commission hearing officer, or administrative law judge, ordered Iberdrola and Rael last year to break off their relationship because, he said, it was a conflict of interest.
The hearing examiner, Ashley Schannauer, said it was the courts' place, not the commission's, to decide whether Balderas had a conflict of interest in the situation.
The merger plan was denied by the commission, and an appeal is now before the state Supreme Court.
Nanasi and New Energy Economy wanted invoices, contracts and other records from the attorney general. In some cases she didn't receive them, and in other cases pages were missing or information was redacted, the suit says.
The lawsuit says she contacted the Attorney General's Office repeatedly for updates on her formal request but didn't get many of the records she asked for.
Nanasi and Balderas have clashed before. Her complaints against the Attorney General's Office last year to the State Ethics Commission, State Auditor's Office and Disciplinary Board of the state Supreme Court were dismissed. The complaints revolved around the relationship between Balderas and Rael and the contracts Rael receives from Balderas' office.
"We will seek sanctions for Ms. Nanasi's fabricated conspiracy theories that have been outright rejected by the New Mexico Supreme Court and the New Mexico State Ethics Commission," an Attorney General's Office spokeswoman wrote in an email Thursday.
