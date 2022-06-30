Downtown Santa Fe finally has a city-owned public restroom — and yes, it's a relief.
During Thursday's debut of the loo on 100 Water St., city officials lauded the end of long process to finally make a public restroom a reality. The saga began in 2016 and culminated with a ribbon-cutting attended by Mayor Alan Webber, some city councilors, members of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and those who helped build the facility.
Not long afterward, the restrooms welcomed their first customers.
"I don't want to belabor the obvious, but it is worth saying that a public restroom is essential," Webber said. "It's really an enormous amount of work to take an idea that's only 400 years in the making, and bring it to fruition."
The facility, which cost in excess of $1 million, has been long awaited by tourists and locals alike as they perused downtown's many galleries and restaurants. Their alternatives were often the restrooms at La Fonda on the Plaza or Five & Dime General Store.
Now, with 10 stalls in both the men's and women's bathrooms, there is plenty of room on Water Street to accommodate everyone — even in the city's busy season.
Though Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall said the restroom itself won't be much of a tourist attraction, it'll get plenty of attention in a town that attracts more than 2 million visitors a year.
"I'm not sure it'll be as bustling; the Plaza is still the Plaza," Randall said. "But it's going to be a reason for more people to come down here rather than just park the car."
Prior to the ceremony, John Dillon, the project administrator for Santa Fe's Facilities Division, sat at the tourist booth overseeing preparations for the grand opening. He said the addition will have a "very good impact" on the area.
"It's a gem for the city," Dillon said.
While a number of local politicians were the first to use the facilities, tourist Dan Lawson, 68, presented the restrooms with their inaugural flush from a private citizen. The Texas resident was a little taken aback by all the fuss.
"Well, I just asked in the visitors' center where the public restroom was, and they said, 'Across the street.' And then I come out here — there's a group of people, but I didn't know what they were doing. I thought maybe it's some tour or something," Lawson said.
Tika Holcomb, 26, was the first to try the new women's facilities. Visiting Santa Fe from Oklahoma, Holcomb deemed them "clean" and said they smelled "nice." Though she found the soap dispensers "a little iffy," she said that she liked the overall design of the space.
"I'm really partial to colors, and the stalls were green," Holcomb said. "That was really good — caught my attention. I was like, 'Oooh, nice green stalls.' ”
Another tourist, Ray Martinez, said he was impressed with the restrooms when compared to other tourist destinations.
"It was awesome," he said. "I mean any [other] tourist place I've ever been to, it's mediocre at best — if not nasty. They're nice."
Mireya Beltre, 56, said she appreciated the proximity to the shops in downtown, not to mention their availability.
"That was really, super convenient," she said. "Accessible to the Plaza, shopping, everything. It was great!"
The project was overseen by FacilityBuild, an Albuquerque-based construction company. In attendance at Thursday's proceedings was company President Cameron Kilcup, who said that while supply chain issues and labor shortages delayed the opening past its January deadline, he was happy the restrooms are completed and able to serve people.
"This isn't about any of our companies," he said. "This is about the city of Santa Fe and people [who] live here, and tourists because this is needed."