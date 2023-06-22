Khaled Aljalamdeh, co-owner of Zia Market, a new convenience store on Galisteo Street just a block from the Plaza, offers snacks and necessities while also maintaining late-night hours, a rarity in downtown Santa Fe.
Khaled Aljalamdeh has a favorite childhood memory: stocking the shelves of his cousin’s bodega in his native country of Jordan with chips, chocolate, knickknacks and other items that sent a welcoming message to the community: “Come on in. We’ve got something for everyone.”
Aljalamdeh’s new bodega on Galisteo Street, just a block off the downtown Plaza, offers a similarly varied assortment of products — bottled water, toothpaste, vape pens, gum, ice cream bars, deodorant, jewelry, paper plates, packaged soup, headphones and beef jerky. Even jumper cables and a tire repair kit.
Geri Worthington, who was visiting from Texas, was one of a steady stream of customers who stopped in Zia Market on a recent day. She was in search of a bottle of water, but spent some time looking around at the selection of goods on the shelves. “I love the little knickknacks, the fact that it has some things I might forget [to pack],” she said.
“Super cool,” said another woman from Texas.
The small shop, which opened its doors in early May next door to The Matador, across the street from Evangelo’s — two popular night spots — also offers something that’s hard to find in Santa Fe: late-night hours. It opens at 9 a.m. daily and stays open until midnight on most weekdays and 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It closes at 10 p.m. Sundays.
The late hours appeal to tourists, employees of local shops who work late, folks patronizing the downtown bars and people who might be driving through the city and need to fix a leaky tire.
“You want something, anything, late at night?” said Aljalamdeh, who has lived in Santa Fe for 10 years. “There’s nothing open. If I’m a tourist getting in late, and I want deodorant or some chicken noodle soup, where do I go?”
Such bodegas may be easy to find in Mexico, the Middle East and some European countries, he said, and even in large U.S. cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco.
But in Santa Fe?
There’s nothing like his Zia Market, he said, and certainly no stores that stay open as late as his does in the downtown area.
The nighttime clientele has been good so far, Aljalamdeh said. They want a beverage or something to snack on before they head home after an evening out at the bars.
He can handle the patrons who are a bit too drunk, Aljalamdeh said, adding it’s “is not a big deal to me.”
By the end of June, Aljalamdeh hopes to be able to offer cold sandwiches and salads.
He has a more ambitious plan of opening up more stores — but nothing big. All little Zia Markets.
“I want a lot of Zia Markets to be here,” Aljalamdeh said.
Down the line, maybe in a couple of years, he wants to emulate the Amazon.Go style of shopping 24/7, opening a cashierless store.
He envisions a business scenario in which customers download the Zia Market app on their smartphones, use a security code to access the store, shop for goods and pay on the app.
Meanwhile, more locals and tourists are finding their way into the shop every day — even late at night, said his wife, Jacqueline Chavez, who helps run the bodega. Water, snacks and vape pens are the big-selling items, she said.
One customer, who said he was working on a restaurant renovation nearby, stopped in for a bottle of water.
“I love places like these,” said the man, who only gave his first name, Dave.
“It’s nice to come down and get a cold drink, not have to keep it in a freezer.”