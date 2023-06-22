Khaled Aljalamdeh has a favorite childhood memory: stocking the shelves of his cousin’s bodega in his native country of Jordan with chips, chocolate, knickknacks and other items that sent a welcoming message to the community: “Come on in. We’ve got something for everyone.”

Aljalamdeh’s new bodega on Galisteo Street, just a block off the downtown Plaza, offers a similarly varied assortment of products — bottled water, toothpaste, vape pens, gum, ice cream bars, deodorant, jewelry, paper plates, packaged soup, headphones and beef jerky. Even jumper cables and a tire repair kit.

Geri Worthington, who was visiting from Texas, was one of a steady stream of customers who stopped in Zia Market on a recent day. She was in search of a bottle of water, but spent some time looking around at the selection of goods on the shelves. “I love the little knickknacks, the fact that it has some things I might forget [to pack],” she said.