José A. Acosta, who served as the state of New Mexico's chief medical officer for six months last year, is returning to state government as director of the beleaguered Developmental Disabilities Support Division, which has been under intense scrutiny following the death of a client.

"I am fully aware of the recent challenges we have faced and the urgent need to rebuild trust within our community," Acosta said Tuesday in a statement.

"I am committed to implementing comprehensive, robust safeguards that protect the welfare and rights of individuals with developmental disabilities," he said. "Together, we will continue to build a future where every person we support can live a fulfilling life with dignity and respect."

