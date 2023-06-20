José A. Acosta, who served as the state of New Mexico's chief medical officer for six months last year, is returning to state government as director of the beleaguered Developmental Disabilities Support Division, which has been under intense scrutiny following the death of a client.
"I am fully aware of the recent challenges we have faced and the urgent need to rebuild trust within our community," Acosta said Tuesday in a statement.
"I am committed to implementing comprehensive, robust safeguards that protect the welfare and rights of individuals with developmental disabilities," he said. "Together, we will continue to build a future where every person we support can live a fulfilling life with dignity and respect."
Acosta, who starts Monday, will be paid $150,000 annually, said Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Health, which oversees the division.
"We're very lucky to get him, really thrilled that he's back," she said. "He's first rate."
McGinnis Porter said Acosta was working on his Master's of Public Health at Harvard University while also serving as chief medical officer last year.
"It was hard to balance the two, so he resigned from DOH," she said, adding Acosta completed his degree.
Acosta replaces Jason Cornwell, who resigned the same day Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a systemic review of the state’s Developmental Disabilities Waiver program.
The review, as well as internal investigations and the reexamination of previous cases of abuse and neglect of clients in the waiver program, was prompted by what authorities have called a "horrific case of abuse" that resulted in the death of a developmentally disabled woman in the program.
Health Secretary Patrick Allen described Acosta as the right man to lead the division.
"His profound dedication to both public health and the developmental disabilities community, coupled with his collaborative approach, will be instrumental in enhancing the state's procedures for serving and safeguarding people living with developmental disabilities," Allen said in a statement. "Together with DDSD staff and other stakeholders, I am confident we'll see meaningful improvements in their care and support."
Acosta previously served as the executive medical director for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, "where he served as trusted healthcare advisor on health service optimization and medical plans for service members and their families," a news release states.
"He oversaw reporting from multiple large organizations and offered decision-making and negotiating expertise on medical equipment, personnel, and resources while recommending process improvements," the statement says. "Additional key accomplishments included streamlining crisis/medical communications between local and federal agencies during Hurricane Maria (2017)."