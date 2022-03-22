Director appointed to New Mexico VA Healthcare System
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday the appointment of Robert McKenrick as the new director of the New Mexico VA Healthcare System, which serves more than 33,000 veterans in New Mexico, West Texas and southern Colorado, including patients in Santa Fe.
He is expected to step into the position in 30 to 60 days.
McKenrick has served in various leadership positions overseeing veterans health care, the Department of Veterans Affairs said in a news release, most notably as deputy medical center director of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
He is a retired United States Army colonel with 27 years of active and reserve duty, with two tours in Iraq, the news release said.
He earned a Juris Doctorate from Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia; a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College
in Carlisle, Pa.; a Master of Government Administration from the University of Pennsylvania; and a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Kentucky University.
The main health care facility for the New Mexico VA Healthcare System is in Albuquerque, with outpatient clinics in Artesia, Farmington, Gallup, Silver City, Raton, Santa Fe, Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences, Española, Las Vegas, Taos and Durango, Colo.
A new report has recommended the eventual closure of the clinics in Española, Gallup, Las Vegas and Raton, drawing criticism from New Mexico’s congressional delegates and other political leaders.
